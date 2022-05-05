Ukrainian teen, 15, killed in artillery fire while trying to evacuate animals from zoo



A 15-year-old teenager was reported Killed in eastern Ukraine When trying to help remove animals from a zoo.

The Feldman Ecopark outside the city of Kharkiv – which has seen massive fighting during the war – said Wednesday that “while the buffaloes were being evacuated … our crew and volunteers were on fire.”

“One is dead. Two are seriously injured. Doctors are fighting for their lives.” It has been posted on Facebook .

“The dead boy was only 15 years old,” the zoo added, noting that “he helped his parents feed and move the animals.”

“The blessed memory of the hero will always be in our hearts,” Feldman Ecopark said in a statement. “This is the sixth victim among our team members.”

