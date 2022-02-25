Ukrainian town shows significant damage after shelling



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

According to photos shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, several buildings in Starbilsk in the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine showed significant damage due to the shelling.

The Ukrainian government agency shared the photos on its Telegram channel on Friday morning and wrote that six people had been injured and one had died in the shootings.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Shared photos show multiple buildings on fire, with firefighters assisting those injured in the blast.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had given the green light to a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday morning, local time, and said “our conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin.” [Ukrainian] Forces are inevitable. “

Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, is under heavy attack by Russia

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine began early Thursday, local time, as Ukraine’s foreign minister said Putin had launched a “full-scale offensive” in Ukraine.

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Claimed Russia says a total of seven aircraft, six helicopters, more than 30 tanks and 800 troops were damaged, according to Twitter. Russia has not released casualty figures.

Gadget Clock Tyler O’Neill contributed to this report.