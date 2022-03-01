Ukrainian UFC fighter has message for Vladimir Putin: ‘F— you, b—-!’



Ukrainian UFC fighter Marina Maroz has a special message for Vladimir Putin.

“F — you, b ——!” Please tell TMZ Sports . “I love my country. Don’t touch Ukraine!”

Moroz, who has been fighting for five days in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, spoke to the website. He is scheduled to fight Maria Agapova of Kazakhstan in less than a week, but he remembers his homeland and is worried about his family.

Born in Vilnohirsk, Ukraine, Moroz says conditions at home are so bad that his father started making grenades at home.

“This is a difficult time for Ukraine,” he said. “I want to support my country, my president, the whole army of Ukraine and I want to say we do not want war. I am worried about my family right now.”

Moroz will take on Agapova in UFC 272 on Saturday night.

“I will fight, and I show that the people of Ukraine are strong, and my flag will be in the octagon,” Maroz said.