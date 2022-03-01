Sports

Ukrainian UFC fighter has message for Vladimir Putin: ‘F— you, b—-!’

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukrainian UFC fighter has message for Vladimir Putin: ‘F— you, b—-!’
Written by admin
Ukrainian UFC fighter has message for Vladimir Putin: ‘F— you, b—-!’

Ukrainian UFC fighter has message for Vladimir Putin: ‘F— you, b—-!’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukrainian UFC fighter Marina Maroz has a special message for Vladimir Putin.

“F — you, b ——!” Please tell TMZ Sports. “I love my country. Don’t touch Ukraine!”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Marina Moroz of Ukraine poses for a post-fight portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at the Wells Fargo Center on March 30, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Marina Moroz of Ukraine poses for a post-fight portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at the Wells Fargo Center on March 30, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Mike Roach / Jufa LLC / Jufa LLC via Getty Images)

Moroz, who has been fighting for five days in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, spoke to the website. He is scheduled to fight Maria Agapova of Kazakhstan in less than a week, but he remembers his homeland and is worried about his family.

Born in Vilnohirsk, Ukraine, Moroz says conditions at home are so bad that his father started making grenades at home.

Ukraine's Marina Moroz celebrates after defeating Brazil's Mayra Bueno Silva in their flyweight fight at the UFC Fight Night event on March 14, 2020 in Brasilia, Brazil.

Ukraine’s Marina Moroz celebrates after defeating Brazil’s Mayra Bueno Silva in their flyweight fight at the UFC Fight Night event on March 14, 2020 in Brasilia, Brazil.
(Photo by Buda Mendes / Jufa LLC)

“This is a difficult time for Ukraine,” he said. “I want to support my country, my president, the whole army of Ukraine and I want to say we do not want war. I am worried about my family right now.”

Marina Moroz of Ukraine poses for a post-fight portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at the Wells Fargo Center on March 30, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Marina Moroz of Ukraine poses for a post-fight portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at the Wells Fargo Center on March 30, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Mike Roach / Jufa LLC / Jufa LLC via Getty Images)

READ Also  In the Mets Home finale, Change Was in the Air

Moroz will take on Agapova in UFC 272 on Saturday night.

“I will fight, and I show that the people of Ukraine are strong, and my flag will be in the octagon,” Maroz said.

#Ukrainian #UFC #fighter #message #Vladimir #Putin

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  'It’s just an ugly situation' – Ndtoungou laments Cameroon’s Chan preparations

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment