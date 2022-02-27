Ukrainians bravely ‘playing for time’



Sviatoslav Urash is well known in Ukraine. At 26, he is the youngest member of the country’s parliament. He is now one of thousands of Ukrainians who have picked up guns and are helping to defend their country A Russian invasion.

“Everyone is joining,” Sweat said. “We are all taking up arms.”

Indeed, the resistance of the Ukrainians against a well-equipped Russian army was impressive. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine’s troops were “fighting and standing up to a much larger and more aggressive force, proving their bravery and courage.” Since the Russians rolled over on them in 2014, Ukraine’s military has greatly improved itself, occupying two parts.

“They are responding exceptionally to the horrors of Putin’s attack,” said Peter Dickinson, a Kiev-based analyst at the Atlantic Council. What they have done is shut down what analysts say Russian President Vladimir Putin A rosary’s dream Ukrainian occupation.

“Their plan was to quickly seize the capital and establish a puppet government,” according to Mikhailovini, author of “The Battle of Ukraine, the Battle of Russia.”

In optimistic thinking, reminiscent of the intrusion of the great powers of the past, Kremlin insiders are hoping to meet with flowers and praise for their troops.

Instead, thanks to the ubiquitous cellphones in Ukraine, we’ve seen videos of people standing in front of Russian tanks to block their advance, Ukrainian grandparents lecturing young Russian soldiers on the streets, kids throwing their expensive bikes, military trucks getting them away, and of course Those brave guards at the Black Sea Snake Island naval base shouted at a Russian warship, “F — off!”

Nevertheless, the first few days of the attack were marked by the feeling that the Ukrainians were mostly “playing for time.”

Most of the recent clashes have been with Russian “saboteurs”, with special forces and air force flying behind the lines to cause problems. The full force of Russian tanks, armored personnel carriers and weapons is still advancing on duty towards their destination, the number one of which is the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Dickinson of the Atlantic Council noted that “the fear is that Russian forces may go to extremes,” the genocide … Syria-style carpet bombing.

This feeling is derived from the new national hero, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky If, however, he can show the world a little more what the Ukrainians have created, he can try to “even the adversity” which includes: the creation of anti-Russian sanctions (the international Swift banking system is now set out for the Russians); Expansion of Ukraine’s military hardware ( Germany Finally breaking up and actually allowing deadly aid to be sent to Kiev); And even the Russians “talk” instead of “shoot” (talks are now set for a site on the Ukraine-Belarus border between Kiev and Moscow).

But all of this will be a real bad guy on earth, Vladimir Putin, who will end up very cleanly for a nasty threat aimed at turning Ukraine into a humble neighbor. Now, he is also talking about keeping his nuclear forces on high alert, which is why the 26-year-old Soviet is now walking the dark streets of Kiev, looking for Russian infiltrators, armed only with a long gun.

He is trying to thwart what Putin calls “the hope of Blitzkrieg.” That is, he adds, “if we survive.”