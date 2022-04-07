Ukrainians pore over tragic aftermath of Russian invasion



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday searched for bodies in the vicinity of the country’s capital

Investigators tried to document the cause of the massacre of civilians by Russian forces.

Ukrainian authorities say the bodies of at least 410 civilians have been found in cities around Kiev, and dozens of bodies dressed in civilian clothes have been counted in Bucharest.

The head of the EU Council has suggested asylum for the Russian desert

Some residents had their hands tied or their flesh burned before being shot at.

In the Makarov area, police said officers found 20 bodies and a comb of workers through the rubble of an apartment block in the town of Borodianka.

“At first we were scared, now we’re hysterical,” Valentina Klimenko, 64, told the Associated Press. She said she, her husband and two neighbors survived the blockade by sleeping in a pile of potatoes covered with a mattress and blanket. “We didn’t cry at first, we cry now.”

Warning: graphic image

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), more than 4.2 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the attack began on February 24.

The UNHCR recorded 3,776 civilian casualties, including 1,567 in the Donetsky and Luhansk regions.

These numbers are considered high enough due to data delays in locations with intense hostility.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that women had been raped and killed in front of their children and that others had been tortured, thrown into wells, blown up by grenades and crushed in tanks while in cars.

Putin’s forces have called for a “credible report” on the transfer of Ukrainians to a “filtration camp” in the United States, then in Russia.

He said those responsible should face war crimes charges before a tribunal and called on the United Nations to remove Russia from the Security Council.

“Where is the peace that the UN was created to guarantee?” Zelensky asked.

Russia says its troops have committed no war crimes, with UN ambassador to Moscow Vasily Nebenzia claiming that “a local man” was not a victim of violence while Bucha was under Russian control.

He called the gruesome images of corpses lined the streets of Ukraine “a crude forgery.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said talks were under way to end the war, despite allegations of war crimes.

Western governments were ready to tighten sanctions against the Kremlin – including a reported ban on new investments in Russia – and send more weapons to Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces poured into Donbass.

Diplomats confirmed to Gadget Clock on Wednesday that a US-Ukraine proposal to remove Russia from the UN Human Rights Council would be held on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.