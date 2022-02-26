Ukrainians show resilience, defiance amid Russia invasion: ‘Small nations have the right to be free’



Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has plunged into a desperate battle for the freedom of civilians as Western allies have vowed to tighten sanctions against Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin.

Every day citizens are forming militias and the government is making automatic rifles.

The situation appears to have deteriorated early Saturday when Russian forces fought on their way to the city limits of Kiev – with thousands of civilians reportedly fleeing on packed trains or on heavy trafficking routes.

Kevin Flanagan, an Irish native who has lived in Kiev for the past five years, told Gadget Clock Digital that the war in Ukraine worries the whole world “because it really is a moment for ordinary people who claim to be here in the West for the values ​​we stand for.”

Vladimir Putin’s move against Ukraine reflects the determination of Ukrainian forces and civilians.

"This is Ukraine's war of independence; this is the French Revolution in Ukraine; this is Ukraine's Tiananmen Square, and everyone should pay attention to what is happening in Ukraine now because it is out of politics." – Kevin Flanagan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains in the capital, Kiev – in the face of a public outcry over Russian troops fighting their way into the city and a possible boost in morale for besieged patriots.

On Thursday, a Russian naval warship ordered a group of 13 Ukrainian soldiers to give up their weapons and surrender, the video shows. “Russian warships,” they replied, “you go yourself.” Zelensky said the next bombing killed everyone and that they would be recognized as national heroes.

‘This is the French Revolution in Ukraine’

“This is Ukraine’s war of independence; this is the French Revolution in Ukraine; this is Ukraine’s Tiananmen Square, and everyone should pay attention to what is happening in Ukraine now because it is out of politics,” Flanagan said. “It’s a notion that even small countries have the right to be independent.”

American and British intelligence analysts say Ukraine’s defense is putting up tougher resistance than Russia expected, at least in the early stages of the attack. Ukrainian defense officials appear happy to have stabbed the bear on Twitter – “Welcome to Hell” and “Death to Enemies!”

Flanagan said he believed the Ukrainians were “extremely resilient people”.

“Let’s call a spade here a spade,” he said. “One side is fighting for their home, their family, their identity, their land, their history, their ethnicity, their right to recognition at the table of the nation. The other side is paid soldiers.”

"One side is fighting for their home, their family, their identity, their land, their history, their ethnicity, their right to recognition at the table of the nation. The other side is paid soldiers." – Kevin Flanagan

He says these paid Russian soldiers were sent to occupy a country where they could have relatives. The two nations have a shared history, shared languages ​​and much more.

National identity on the line

“There are a lot of similarities between ordinary people who fight this war and men and oligarchs and commanding tyrants,” he said.

But only one party on the line has a full national identity.

“What Putin is doing goes against every price that the Students for Liberty likes, and America was founded on these same values: the principle of independence and not interfering in peace through force,” Flanagan said. “We’re seeing ordinary people here, and I mean ordinary people, who are organizing, self-organizing. As soon as guns were found, there were a few militias in different neighborhoods – men split into groups and started patrolling. Their neighborhoods.”

Flanagan said he had previously left the city with his Ukrainian wife but had to delay his trip for treatment.

They boarded a bus bound for the Polish border early Friday morning, when Western intelligence analysts say Ukraine’s defense forces thwarted one of Putin’s day-to-day attack targets – leaving Kiev with an air strike siren.

He said they had seen at least two military jets, a number of tanks to count, troops in the trenches and an abandoned bivouac. They hear fighting in the distance and the bus shakes as the explosions head towards the border.

‘Absolutely surreal’

“It’s absolutely surreal,” he said Friday morning. “These are all images that I associate with World War II films – I never expected it to be something I would see in my own life, with my own eyes.”

A few hours later, he is still waiting at a border post. He said border guards were evacuating war veterans between the ages of 18 and 60. He said he saw a 15-year-old man crying on the stumps when his father joined the defense of the country. Families with pets were not allowed to cross with their animals.

“My mother-in-law and father-in-law were hopeful that we would see them again,” he said. “But I’m not really sure if we will.”

Flanagan is the European director of the international liberation non-profit group Students for Liberty. Its motto is “Peace, Love and Freedom.”

According to CEO Dr. Wolf von Lar, before the Russian invasion, the company had about 80 students and alumni across Ukraine, as well as six staff members. SFL works in 114 countries to provide resources to young people interested in promoting freedom, free markets and freedom of speech.

The group saw particular interest in the former Soviet states, including Ukraine, the Balkans and Georgia, where people witnessed “how destructive” socialism and communism were, he said.

Students for Liberty activist Julia Krill was born in Ukraine.

“Yesterday was the worst morning of my life because my whole family was there,” he told Gadget Clock Digital on Friday. “You wake up, you check your messages and then, wow, your town is being bombed and your family is there.”

During Ukraine on Saturday, small arms fire and explosions were heard in central Kiev. Ukrainian defense officials say Russian troops have advanced within the city’s borders.

The attack sparked protests from Western governments and around the world – from pro-war Russian citizens in St. Petersburg to pro-Ukrainian protesters in New York, Germany and Australia.