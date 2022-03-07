Ukranian ceasefire declared for evacuating major cities; ICC to investigate war crimes



Russia declares ceasefire “The Russian Armed Forces announced a ceasefire from 10:00 am Moscow time and will open humanitarian corridors from Kiev, Mariupol, Kharkov and Sumi – Russia’s humanitarian headquarters. The decision was made at Macron’s request to Putin.” Continue reading.

Putin’s next step – Experts agree with President Biden that Putin “actually wants to re-establish the former Soviet Union.” If so, where will he invade after Ukraine? Continue reading.

Russians in space – According to former astronaut Terry Verts, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could end its partnership with the United States and other countries in space. Continue reading.

Invisible enemy – When Ukrainians flee their country from Russia’s military invasion, they face the possibility of invisible enemies – bacteria and viruses. Continue reading.

View of Poroshenko – Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has stressed that Vladimir Putin is a “war criminal” for the “catastrophic humanitarian situation”. Continue reading.

Politics

Scottish Nominee Rebellion – Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was part of a Harvard group that hosted a speaker with a history of anti-Semitic remarks. Continue reading.

NO TO NO-FLY – Ukraine has called for a no-fly zone over the country, but the Biden administration and lawmakers have strongly opposed it. Continue reading.

Not so fast – Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., said Sunday that he believes the option of declaring a no-fly zone over Ukraine should not be removed from the table. Continue reading.

LINKAGE – Pete Butigig Selma, Alabama, during a speech at the Edmund Petas Bridge, highlights the historical link between transportation and civil rights. Continue reading.

The return of Kuomo? – Insulted former New York governor Andrew Cuomo was seen at a Brooklyn church on Sunday to signal a political comeback. Continue reading.

Media

Levin Biden explodes – Mark Levine blasted President Biden as “disrespectful” and “arrogant fool” for his decision to impose sanctions on the American oil industry and left nothing to Russia. Continue reading.

China, Iran threat – “Sunday night in America,” correspondent Mike Gallagher warned of threats from China and Iran. Continue reading.

Russian oil – The time has come to hold Russia accountable for stopping its investment in Russian oil, Nicki Haley told “Sunday Morning Future”. Continue reading.

More US support – Two Ukrainian women who met with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on “Fox and Friends Weekend” for further US support. Continue reading.

Assassination of Putin? – Ret. British Colonel Richard Kemp, CBE, has demanded that Vladimir Putin be assassinated on “Life, Liberty and Levin” Sunday. Continue reading.

Opinions

LT COL Robert Magnus, (RET.) – The war in Ukraine is another indicator of our new Cold War, which has pitted the United States and its allies against Russia and China. Continue reading.

Knox Thames – “Please pray for Ukraine,” my friend said. In a scene from the Washington Monument, he shared photos sent from family members in the Kyiv bomb shelter. Continue reading.

ITS Johnny Ernst – In Ukraine, the shock and horror of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s lawlessness and bloody aggression is giving way to the fog of war. Continue reading.

Judith Miller – Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is now in Russia’s hands. Continue reading.

Rebecca Grant – Destroying a city is the specialty of a Russian army. After that Kyiv. Continue reading.

In other news

Suffering in Ukraine – “In the last seven days, I’ve witnessed the kind of misery and frustration I’ve never seen in my life,” Yale Estein told Gadget Clock Digital. Continue reading.

War crimes? – The International Criminal Court (ICC) has launched an investigation into possible war crimes after Vladimir Putin approved a “special military operation” in Ukraine. Continue reading.

Tennis Earnings – Diana Yastremska Leon told the Open crowd that she was going to donate her earnings from the tournament to Ukraine. Continue reading.

Sting performs – During the Russia-Ukraine war, Sting took to Instagram on Saturday to perform his 1985 song “Russian”. Continue reading.

The conductor has resigned – A Russian conductor has resigned from the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow and another in Toulouse, France, following pressure from Ukraine. Continue reading.

Fox Weather

Last word

“I mean, Biden is the so-called commander-in-chief. He’s an insult and a catastrophe. He’s actually talking to the Russians about a nuclear deal with the Iranians.”

– Mark Levine

