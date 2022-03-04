World

Ukranian President Zelenskyy avoided 3 assassination attempts since Russia invasion: report

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Ukranian President Zelenskyy avoided 3 assassination attempts since Russia invasion: report
Written by admin
Ukranian President Zelenskyy avoided 3 assassination attempts since Russia invasion: report

Ukranian President Zelenskyy avoided 3 assassination attempts since Russia invasion: report

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been targeted three times since Russian troops invaded his country last week.

According to a Report According to the Times of London, Zelensky’s war effort was thwarted by Russian opponents of the war after he provided intelligence on a planned attack on Ukrainian government officials.

Kiev, Ukraine - February 25: Volodymyr Zelensky held a press conference in Kiev on February 25, 2022 on Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Kiev, Ukraine – February 25: Volodymyr Zelensky held a press conference in Kiev on February 25, 2022 on Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.
((Getty Images Photo of Presidency of Ukraine / Handout / Anadolu Agency))

Kremlin sends 400 Russian mercenaries to Kiev on mission to assassinate Zelensky: report

“I can say that we have received information from him [Russia’s Federal Security Service]Those who do not want to take part in this bloody war, “said Ukraine’s national security and defense secretary on Ukrainian television, according to the Times.

The report states that Wagner GroupA Russian-backed paramilitary force was behind the two attempts, which would probably allow Russia to deny involvement if the group succeeds in assassinating Zelensky.

According to photos shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, several buildings in Starbilsk in the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine showed significant damage due to the shelling.

According to photos shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, several buildings in Starbilsk in the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine showed significant damage due to the shelling.
(State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

“They will carry out a very high-profile mission there, something the Russians would like to deny – beheading a head of state is a huge mission,” a diplomatic source said in a report.

Ukraine showdown: Vladimir Putin’s challenge to Vladimir Putin

READ Also  Netherlands Finds 61 Covid Cases on South Africa Flights

In one move Supported by the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken went to the European Union in December to approve Russia-backed Wagner Group and its allies for serious human rights violations, including torture and extrajudicial, short or arbitrary executions and killings, and for destabilizing activities in countries including Libya, Syria, and Central. The African Republic and the Donbass region of Ukraine.

Former U.S. intelligence officials told Gadget Clock Digital that the tenants may have been working in Kiev for months because Russian President Vladimir Putin needed ground intelligence in the Ukrainian capital before the planned attack began five days ago.

Ukrainian troops board an armored vehicle outside Artemivsk, Ukraine, as they exit Debaltsev.

Ukrainian troops board an armored vehicle outside Artemivsk, Ukraine, as they exit Debaltsev.
(AP)

“Ukrainians, we know exactly what we are defending,” said Zelensky, who is reportedly staying in the Kiev capital despite fierce fighting. Says In a speech earlier this week. “We must win. The glory of each of our troops. The glory of Ukraine.”

Daniel Wallace of Gadget Clock contributed to this report

#Ukranian #President #Zelenskyy #avoided #assassination #attempts #Russia #invasion #report

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Coronavirus infection on spread in children in High Vaccinated Countries

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment