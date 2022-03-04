Ukranian President Zelenskyy avoided 3 assassination attempts since Russia invasion: report



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been targeted three times since Russian troops invaded his country last week.

According to a Report According to the Times of London, Zelensky’s war effort was thwarted by Russian opponents of the war after he provided intelligence on a planned attack on Ukrainian government officials.

“I can say that we have received information from him [Russia’s Federal Security Service]Those who do not want to take part in this bloody war, “said Ukraine’s national security and defense secretary on Ukrainian television, according to the Times.

The report states that Wagner Group A Russian-backed paramilitary force was behind the two attempts, which would probably allow Russia to deny involvement if the group succeeds in assassinating Zelensky.

“They will carry out a very high-profile mission there, something the Russians would like to deny – beheading a head of state is a huge mission,” a diplomatic source said in a report.

In one move Supported by the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken went to the European Union in December to approve Russia-backed Wagner Group and its allies for serious human rights violations, including torture and extrajudicial, short or arbitrary executions and killings, and for destabilizing activities in countries including Libya, Syria, and Central. The African Republic and the Donbass region of Ukraine.

Former U.S. intelligence officials told Gadget Clock Digital that the tenants may have been working in Kiev for months because Russian President Vladimir Putin needed ground intelligence in the Ukrainian capital before the planned attack began five days ago.

“Ukrainians, we know exactly what we are defending,” said Zelensky, who is reportedly staying in the Kiev capital despite fierce fighting. Says In a speech earlier this week. “We must win. The glory of each of our troops. The glory of Ukraine.”

