Ukranian woman in viral video purportedly tells Russian soldier he will die: ‘Piece of s***’

12 seconds ago
A video circulating on social media reportedly shows a Ukrainian woman teasing an occupying Russian soldier and telling him she has no business in the country and will eventually die there.

A transcript of the video, posted by Mashable editor Chris Taylor, outlines a conversation with a woman engaged in a screaming match with an umbrella that looks like a Russian soldier. The video has been viewed 2 million times on Twitter.

Vladimir Putin President Vladimir Putin Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

(Sputnik, Kremlin pool photo via AP)

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“What are you doing here,” the woman told a Russian soldier who was “practicing” after introducing herself.

“At the moment our conversation will be nothing,” the soldier said.

“You’re a resident,” the woman replies. “You are fascists. What are you doing to our land with these guns? Take these seeds and put them in your pocket, so that at least sunflowers will grow when you all lie down here.”

Militants in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic stand in front of an apartment building that locals say was damaged by recent shelling in the separatist-controlled city of Yasinovata (Yasin) in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

(Reuters / Alexander Ermochenko)

Biden condemns Russia’s decision to impose sanctions “not planned” to disrupt energy exports

The soldier then unsuccessfully tries to end the conversation by telling the woman, “Let’s not escalate the situation.”

“What’s up?” The woman said. “Friends, friends, put the sunflower seeds in your pocket. You will lie here with the seeds. You have come to my land. Do you understand? You are the occupier. You are the enemy.”

The woman tells the soldier that she is “cursed” and a “s ***” who “was not invited.”

The video was circulated online as Russia continued its military offensive in Ukraine and near the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, as Russian troops were reportedly entering the city.

On Thursday night, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers that “Russian troops from Belarus are 20 miles outside Kiev.” Reporting from Axios.

Austin added that the army was looking into ways to provide Ukrainian troops with more equipment, including ammunition, as Russian troops entered the country.

A woman walks past the rubble after Russian shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine (AP Photo / Evgeny Maloletka)

At least 57 people have been killed and 169 injured in Russia’s onslaught on Ukraine. Full-scale attack on President Vladimir PutinUkraine’s Health Minister Oleh Layashko made the announcement on Thursday.

According to the Kiev Independent news outlet, Ukraine remains hostile.

The Ukrainian armed forces had earlier said at least 40 soldiers had been killed and that a military plane carrying 14 had crashed south of Kiev.

Michael Lee and Stephen Soros of Gadget Clock contributed to this report


