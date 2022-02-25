World

UK's Boris Johnson announces Russia sanctions to 'squeeze' Moscow out of global economy

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Thursday that the UK government would seize the assets of all major Russian banks as part of an international response to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and prevent Russian companies from raising money in the UK market.

Johnson told the House of Commons that “we will continue our relentless mission to keep Russia from tearing the world economy apart, day in and day out.”

“And we will, of course, use Britain’s position in every international forum to condemn the attack on Ukraine. And we will counter the Kremlin’s storm of lies and confusion by telling the truth about Putin’s war of choice and his war of aggression.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in London's Downing Street on Thursday, February 24, 2022 to deliver a speech on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Jeff Mitchell / Poole photo via AP)

The sanctions would freeze the assets of all major Russian banks in the UK and exclude them from the British financial system. The package bans Russian state-owned and strategic private companies from raising funds in the UK market, while approving 120 companies and oligarchs. It comes after the full invasion of Ukraine by Russia and was part of a broader international response to the Moscow invasion. The United Kingdom is also imposing sanctions on Belarus.

“Now we see [Putin] What is he for – a bloody aggressor who believes in the victory of the empire, “Johnson said.

The sanctions target five internal circles, including the Russian bank VTB, the defense agency Rostek, the Tactical Missile Corporation and Kirill Shamalov, the former son-in-law of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On February 24, 2022, locals set up a line to withdraw cash from an ATM in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Donbass and launched a series of attacks on several Ukrainian cities.

(Yomiuri Shimbun)

Export controls, as well as a ban on Russian airline Aeroflot from UK airspace, were among the hosts of the announced measures. The British Foreign Office also said that the UK was working with allies to exclude Russia from the Swift financial system, but there was no firm announcement on that front.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called the sanctions package “unprecedented” and called Russia an “international paradigm.”

“We will crack down on the Putin regime and all those close to it who are responsible for the horrific attacks on Ukraine,” he said in a statement. “We will not rest until Russia’s economy has deteriorated and Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity have been restored.”

The sanctions came as the United States imposed another round of sanctions on Putin’s government. President Biden has announced sanctions against several banks, including VTB, Sberbank, Bank Otkritie, Sovcombank OJSC and Novikombank. Export controls and sanctions were also announced on the Russian elite.

But Biden himself stopped approving Putin, and he did not announce sanctions on Russia from the Swift banking system, saying Europe was not on board with such a move.

The European Union has agreed to sanctions to cover the financial, energy and transport sectors, although details of the sanctions were not immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

