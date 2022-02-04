UK’s Boris Johnson loses 4 senior aides amid Partygate scandal



Four of Boris Johnson’s senior staff resigned on Thursday, sparking new unrest for the controversial British prime minister.

Johnson’s office said Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield and Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds had both resigned. Communications director Jack Doyle and senior adviser Munira Mirza also said they had left Downing Street.

Reynolds is a key figure in the “Partigate” scandal over lockdown-breaking parties by Johnson and his staff during the coronavirus epidemic. In May 2020, he sent an invitation to about 100 workers to the “Bring Your Own Wine” garden party, when socialization was banned in the British party as part of restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The park rally is one of 16 accused parties under investigation by senior civilian employee Su Gray. The Metropolitan Police is also investigating a dozen incidents.

Gray released an interim report this week that police on all four sides were not investigating. He observes that “leadership and failure of justice” allows events to happen that “should not have happened” and describes a Downing Street operation characterized by excessive drinking and ineffective mobility.

Johnson apologized and promised to resolve issues in his office, but did not admit personal wrongdoing.

The prime minister’s commitment to power was shaken in 2020 and 2021 when his staff organized “bring your own wine” office party, birthday celebrations and “wine time friday” when millions of friends and family were prevented from meeting in Britain.

Lawmakers from Johnson’s Conservative Party are considering whether to seek a no-confidence vote against the leader who won their large parliamentary majority just two years ago. Under party rules, such a vote would begin if 15% of the party’s legislators – currently 54 – wrote a letter calling for one. If Johnson loses such a vote, he will be replaced as party leader and prime minister.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Conservative dissent erupted in the House of Commons on Monday after Johnson accused Carey Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labor Party, of “failing to judge Jimmy Seville” while he was director of the UK Public Prosecution. Seville was a veteran television personality who appeared in 2011 after his death as one of Britain’s worst serial sex offenders.

Starmer said it was “a ridiculous insult directed by right-wing trolls” and that some conservatives also retreated from the attack. Mirza, who has worked for Johnson since becoming mayor of London a decade ago, has resigned over Seville’s comments.

“Your critics will never understand that you are a better person than a good man, which is why it is so sad that you have disappointed yourself by making a scathing accusation against the Leader of the Opposition,” he wrote in a resignation letter. Spectator Magazine – Johnson is a former editor.

As Johnson’s troubles escalated on Thursday, Simon Clarke, a government minister and chief secretary of the Treasury, was asked by Channel 4 News if it looked like the “last days of Rome” on Downing Street.

“The last days in Rome, I think, were more fun,” he said.