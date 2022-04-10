UK’s Boris Johnson, Ukraine’s Zelenskyy seen walking defiantly down streets of Kyiv



The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky have been widely praised on social media for their solidarity in the face of Russian aggression.

A video shared by Johnson with the Ukrainian Defense Ministry shows him and Zelensky walking the streets of Kiev recklessly, talking to locals.

“That’s what democracy looks like,” the defense ministry tweeted. “That’s what courage is all about. What a true friendship between people and nations.”

In another Twitter post, Johnson praised Ukrainians for having “lion’s courage”.

“The president (Zelensky) has roared that lion,” Johnson tweeted. “The United Kingdom stands firmly on the side of the people of Ukraine.”

Many Twitter users praised the scene, saying leaders were brave in the face of Russian aggression.

Shawn Billy, a Conservative member of parliament, said the scene was “a real demonstration of leadership.”

“We will stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine as they fight for independence and against oppression and persecution,” he wrote.

Johnson made an amazing visit to Kiev over the weekend, where he promised 120 armored vehicles and a new anti-ship missile system – part of another $ 130 pounds of high-grade military equipment. He confirmed an additional $ 500 million in loans from the World Bank, taking Britain’s total debt guarantee to $ 1 billion.

Johnson said Ukraine had “denied the adversity of pushing Russian forces through the gates of Kiev, the greatest weapon of the twenty-first century.”

Britain and its partners are “increasing economic pressure … not just freezing bank assets and approving oligarchs but moving away from using Russian hydrocarbons,” he said.

Johnson outlined a vision for a future Ukraine that is so secure and protected by Britain and its partners’ equipment, technology and knowledge that it could never again be threatened in the same way. Meanwhile, Johnson said “there is a lot of work to be done to ensure that Ukraine succeeds, that Ukraine wins and that Putin must fail.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.