UKSSSC Admit Card 2021: UKSSSC Security Guard Admit Card 2021 Out at uksssc.in

UKSSSC Admit Card 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Security Guard (Secretariat Security Liaison) on the official website uksssc.in. All the candidates can download UKSSSC Sachivalaya Suraksha Samvarg Admit Card through online mode.

In this exam, there will be objective type questions from subjects like General Hindi, General Knowledge etc. Each question in it will be of 1 mark. The maximum marks for this exam will be 100 marks. In this exam, the candidates will have to take the exam of 2 hours.

Commission has released the answer for this examination, you can file objection till this date

UKSSSC Security Guard Qualifying Marks

General – 45%

OBC – 45%

SC – 35%

ST – 35%

UKSSSC Security Guard Admit Card 2021: How to download admit card

Step 1: First of all candidates visit the official website of Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) at uksssc.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Designation – Click for Admit Card of Guard (Secretariat Security Cadre)’ given on the website.

Step 3: A new window will open in front of the candidates where you have to enter the mobile number or candidate’s name, father’s name and date of birth.

Step 4: Download UKSSSC Admit Card 2021.

This recruitment drive is being done to fill 33 posts. Selected candidates on these posts will be given pay scale from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. The minimum age to apply for these posts was 18 years and maximum age was 35 years. To apply for these posts, the application fee was Rs 300 for General and OBC category posts and Rs 150 for SC / ST and PWD and EWS candidates. The educational qualification to apply for these posts was 10th pass.

Supreme Court to hear petition challenging ‘last minute’ change in exam pattern, know what happened