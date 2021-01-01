UKSSSC has issued a new notification for Forest Guard DV Schedule, it is important for these candidates

UKSSSC Notification 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the document verification list for the post of Forest Guard for the post code 102. As per the short notification released by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), Document Verification will be conducted for the eligible candidates for the post of Forest Guard from 28th September 2021. All such candidates who have qualified in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can check the details for UKSSSC Forest Guard Document Verification 2021 on the official website uksssc.in.

The commission had conducted the written examination for the post of Forest Guard for post code 102 on 16 February 2020. A total of 2326 candidates had qualified in the written examination, out of which 1211 are in General Category, 398 in OBC, 577 in SC and 140 in SC Category.

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) had conducted the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) in the month of July and August, 2021 for the candidates qualified in the written examination. Earlier UKSSSC had invited application to fill 1218 posts for Forest Guard posts in Forest Department, Uttarakhand.

Now all the candidates who have cleared the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) can check UKSSSC Forest Guard Document Verification List 2021 available on the official website. You can also check it from the direct link given below.

How to Download UKSSSC Forest Guard DV Schedule 2021

To check the list of candidates, first of all visit the official website uksssc.in.

On the home page of the website, you will see a link ‘Click for Post Code-102 Designation – Date of Record Verification of Forest Constable’. Click on it.

After clicking a PDF file will open. In this, the complete schedule of checking has been given.

Now you can download it and also take a print out of it.

The direct link to check the notification is https://sssc.uk.gov.in/files/fglist.pdf.

