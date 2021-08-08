UKSSSC LT Answer Key 2021: UKSSSC LT Answer Key 2021 Out at sssc.uk.gov.in

UKSSSC LT Answer Key 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the answer key for the exam for the post of LT Assistant Teacher. Candidates can download the KSSSC Answer Key from the official website of the Commission, sssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates can submit objection, if any, against any answer through online mode only at uksssconlineobjection.in. Candidates can submit objections through the official website from 12 August to 17 August 2021.

UKSSSC LT Teacher Admit Card 2021: Candidates can download the answer key like this

step 1: Candidates first visit the official website of Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) sssc.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link ‘ANSWER KEY FOR ALL EXAM AND ONLINE OBJECTION’ given on the website.

Step 3: After clicking on the link, a new page will open in front of the candidates where the given link – Post Name – Assistant Teacher (LT) Post Code – 481/2020 Answer Keys of Written Competitive Examination (Date-08/08/2021) .

Step 4: UKSSSC LT Answer Key PDF 2021 will be in front of the candidates. Download it.

UKSSSC LT Teacher Exam was conducted on 08 August 2021 in two shifts for various subjects including General, Hindi, English, Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, Maths, Science, Home Science, Commerce, Arts, Physical Education, Sanskrit and Music.





