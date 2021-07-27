UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 : Apply For 75 Posts From 3 August – UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 : Job Opportunities for Cartographer and Surveyor Posts

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has issued notification for recruitment to the posts of Group ‘C’ Mapper/Drafter and Surveyor in Forest Department in various departments. Applications are invited for

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has issued notification for recruitment to the posts of Group ‘C’ Mapper/Drafter and Surveyor in Forest Department in various departments. Applications are invited for A total of 75 posts will be filled under this recruitment process. The application process for these posts will start from August 3. Out of these 60 posts of cartographer/ draftsman, while 15 posts of surveyor. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website of UKSSSC from time to time.

Apply from 3rd August

Candidate Website sssc.uk.gov.in You can apply for these posts by logging in till 16 September. The last date to pay the examination fee is September 18. Candidates age should be between 18 to 42 years while applying for these posts. Selection will be on the basis of examination.

Educational qualification

Cartographer/Drafter: For these posts, the candidate should have passed High School or its equivalent. Also should have Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent degree/diploma.

Surveyor: 2 years Diploma in Surveyor OR Diploma in Civil Engineering.