UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Assistant Agriculture Officer and other Posts at ssc.uk.gov.in from 5 October. Check here for details

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) Has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Agriculture Officer, Senior Milk Inspector, Industrial Development Wing Supervisor and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website for recruitment to these posts. sssc.uk.gov.in But you can apply online from 5th October. The last date to apply is 18 November 2021. However, candidates can submit the application fee till 20 November 2021.

A total of 423 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 188 posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer (AAO) Class 3, 181 posts of Industrial Development Wing Supervisor Class 3, 3 posts of Senior Milk Inspector, 4 posts of Lab Assistant (Botany) and 26 posts of Horticulture Development Branch Class 2, among others. Many are included.

According to the official notification, for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer, the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from a recognized institute or university. Whereas, for the post of Industrial Development Wing Supervisor, the candidate should have a B.Sc (Life Science) / B.Sc (Agriculture) / B.Sc (Horticulture) degree. Selected candidates on these posts will be given a salary of Rs 25500 to Rs 81100 per month under Level 4. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Talking about the selection process, candidates will be selected for recruitment to these various posts on the basis of written test and interview. This written exam is likely to be conducted in March 2022. All interested candidates can apply online for UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 on the official website till 18 November. To apply, General and OBC candidates of Uttarakhand have to pay an application fee of Rs.300. Whereas, the SC / ST / EWS category candidates of the state will have to pay an application fee of Rs 150. Check official website for more details.

