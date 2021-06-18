UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 For Accountant And Patwari Post – UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: A total of 513 vacancies came out for various posts, application process will start soon

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Choice Fee has launched the recruitment notification for the vacant posts of Accountant and Patwari. The candidates who’re eager about these posts can apply by visiting the official web site of the fee, sssc.uk.gov.in on or earlier than 05 August 2021. The net application process for these posts will start from 22 June 2021. and eligible candidates should learn the detailed notification for all the mandatory eligibility associated data.

As per the notification issued by the fee, a total of 513 posts will be recruited out of which 366 vacancies can be found for Patwari posts and 147 vacancies can be found for the publish of Accountant.

Necessary Dates:

Graduation of submission of on-line application: 22 June 2021

Final date for submission of on-line application: 05 August 2021

Final date for submission of on-line application payment: 07 August 2021

Bodily Check / Written Examination Date: November 2021

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Total Posts – 513

Patwari – 366 Posts

Accountant – 147 Posts

the wages:

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Patwari Wage – Rs. 29,200 to 92,300

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Accountant Wage – Rs. 29,200 to 92,300

UKSSSC Eligibility Standards for Patwari and Accountant Posts

instructional qualification:

Patwari – Candidate will need to have a bachelor’s diploma

Accounts Clerk – Candidate will need to have Commencement

Age Vary:

Patwari – 21 to twenty-eight years

Accountant – 21 to 35 years

Learn how to apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2021?

Eligible candidates can apply to the posts by way of on-line mode from 22 June to 05 July 2021. Candidates are suggested to refer the official notification PDF for extra particulars.