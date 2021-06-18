UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 For Accountant And Patwari Post – UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: A total of 513 vacancies came out for various posts, application process will start soon
UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Choice Fee has launched the recruitment notification for the vacant posts of Accountant and Patwari. The candidates who’re eager about these posts can apply by visiting the official web site of the fee, sssc.uk.gov.in on or earlier than 05 August 2021. The net application process for these posts will start from 22 June 2021. and eligible candidates should learn the detailed notification for all the mandatory eligibility associated data.
As per the notification issued by the fee, a total of 513 posts will be recruited out of which 366 vacancies can be found for Patwari posts and 147 vacancies can be found for the publish of Accountant.
Necessary Dates:
Graduation of submission of on-line application: 22 June 2021
Final date for submission of on-line application: 05 August 2021
Final date for submission of on-line application payment: 07 August 2021
Bodily Check / Written Examination Date: November 2021
UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars
Total Posts – 513
Patwari – 366 Posts
Accountant – 147 Posts
the wages:
UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Patwari Wage – Rs. 29,200 to 92,300
UKSSSC Recruitment 2021 Accountant Wage – Rs. 29,200 to 92,300
UKSSSC Eligibility Standards for Patwari and Accountant Posts
instructional qualification:
Patwari – Candidate will need to have a bachelor’s diploma
Accounts Clerk – Candidate will need to have Commencement
Age Vary:
Patwari – 21 to twenty-eight years
Accountant – 21 to 35 years
Learn how to apply for UKSSSC Recruitment 2021?
Eligible candidates can apply to the posts by way of on-line mode from 22 June to 05 July 2021. Candidates are suggested to refer the official notification PDF for extra particulars.
