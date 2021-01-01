UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Notification for various driver posts released at sssc.uk.gov.in. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) Has released the notification for the recruitment of Driver, Enforcement Driver and Dispatch Rider Posts. Interested candidates will be able to apply for recruitment to these posts through the commission’s official website sssc.uk.gov.in from August 27. The last date to apply is 10 October 2021. However, the last date for submission of fees is 12 October 2021.

Through this process, 164 posts will be recruited. In which 161 posts of Driver, 2 posts of Enforcement Driver and 1 post of Dispatch Rider are included. The selected candidates on these posts will be given salary ranging from Rs 21700 to Rs 69,100 per month. Talking about the qualification, to apply for the post of driver, the candidate should be class 8th pass. Also, they should have a valid driving license made 5 years ago. Whereas, for the post of Enforcement Driver, the candidate should be 8th pass and should have a valid driving license issued 3 years ago. At the same time, for the post of Dispatch Rider, the candidate should have 10th pass and driving license. Apart from this, the age of the candidate for recruitment to these posts should be between 21 years to 42 years.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment to various posts of Driver on the basis of written test and driving test. This exam is likely to be conducted in December. Interested candidates can apply for recruitment to these posts from 27 August to 10 October 2021. To apply, candidates belonging to the General / OBC category of the state will have to pay an application fee of Rs 300. Whereas, SC / ST / EWS category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 150. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.