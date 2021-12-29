uksssc Recruitment: Government Jobs: 1521 vacancies for constable and fireman posts, can apply at 12th pass – uksssc recruitment 2022 notification to fill 1521 vacancies for constable and fireman posts.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification:There is good news for candidates preparing for government jobs. Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has issued notification for 2022 recruitment of Constable and Fireman posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of UKSSSC, sssc.uk.gov.in. Online applications will start from 03 January 2022.



The recruitment drive (UKSSSC Jobs) will fill more than 1500 posts of constable and fireman. The last date to submit online application is 16th February 2022. Below is a direct link to the UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 notification. Candidates who want to apply for these posts can apply online before the last date considering the important information mentioned below.

Vacancy Details (UKSSSC Vacancy 2022 Details)

Constable (Male): 785 posts

Constable (PAC / IRB) (Male): 291 posts

Fireman (male / female): 445 posts

Total number of vacancies – 1521 posts

Important dates for UKSSSC Recruitment 2022

UKSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification issued – 28 December 2021

Start of online application – 03 January 2022

Last date for submission of applications – 16th February, 2022

Temporary date of written examination – June 2022

Who can apply?

Candidates who have passed the Intermediate (12th) Examination recognized by Uttarakhand School Education Council Ramnagar, Nainital or have passed the equivalent examination can apply. For necessary information regarding educational qualifications and qualifications, you can visit the instruction link given below.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test. The written test will be based on objective type, multiple choice questions. In which, candidates will get 2 hours to complete 100 marks paper.

That’s the salary

The selected candidates will be given a pay scale of Rs. 21700 to Rs. 69100 under pay level-3.

