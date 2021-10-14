ul-haq-denies-news-of-heart-attack-said-went-to-hospital-for-stomach-problem-and-regular-checkup-former-pakistan-cricketer-video – No Heart Attack It was bad, former Pakistani cricketer released the video information

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has rubbished the reports of heart attack. He has told that his stomach was upset and he went to the hospital for regular checkup. Where the doctor did his angiography to checkup.

The news of former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq suffering a heart attack surfaced from Tuesday. Wishing him a speedy recovery also started pouring in from all over the world. But Inzaman today dismissed reports that he had suffered a heart attack.

Inzamam-ul-Haq said on his YouTube channel that he was overwhelmed by the messages he was getting but he had not suffered a heart attack. He said that he was diagnosed with heart-related matters during a check-up due to stomach upset.

Inzamam said, “I read reports that I had suffered a heart attack. It’s not like this . I went to the hospital for regular check up and the doctor said that angiography will be done. During angiography, they found that I had a ‘blockage’ in one of my arteries, so they inserted stents.”

“It was easy and successful,” he said. I returned home within 12 hours and feel better now. I went to the hospital because there was an upset stomach. It was not even close to the heart, just in the stomach. If I didn’t go on time, it could have affected my heart. I am thankful to all the people who prayed for my health.

According to media reports, Inzamam was admitted to a private hospital on Monday night. He had restlessness and difficulty in breathing. But by releasing the video, he denied this and informed about going to the hospital for regular checkup due to upset stomach.

Significantly, Inzamam-ul-Haq played 120 Tests and 378 ODIs for Pakistan. He scored 8830 runs in Tests and 11739 runs in ODIs for his team. He also played one T20 match for Pakistan in which he scored 11 runs while remaining unbeaten.