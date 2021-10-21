ul-haq-pakistan-former-captain-calls-team-india-as-the-favorites-for-the-icc-t20-world-cup-2021-prior-to-ind-vs-pak-match-video – T20 World Cup 2021: Inzamam-ul-Haq named India a strong contender, Kane Williamson’s injury raised concerns for New Zealand

In the T20 World Cup 2021, a high-voltage match will be played between India and Pakistan on October 24. Both the teams will start their campaign from this match. Inzamam-ul-Haq has praised the Indian team for this.

The T20 World Cup 2021 bugle has sounded, the qualifier round will be played till 22 October and after that the Super-12 will start from 23 October. India will start its campaign against Pakistan on 24 October. Before this high-voltage match, many Indian and Pakistani veterans are giving their opinion.

For this, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has described India as a strong contender. Talking on his YouTube channel, according to India’s two practice matches, he has told the Indian team the first choice to win the T20 World Cup.

Inzamam-ul-Haq said that India won their warm-up match against Australia comfortably. India is the most dangerous T20 team in the world on such pitches of the subcontinent. He chased the target of 155 runs comfortably and Virat Kohli was not needed. In any tournament it cannot be said that this team will win the title. I believe that the Indian team has more chances of winning than the rest of the teams in the T20 World Cup, especially in these conditions.

He further said that India has experienced players. Along with batting, his bowling is also very strong. As the matches take place, the pitch of UAE will be favorable for the spinners. In such a situation, India has experienced players like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Also, Indian batsmen play spin well too.

Kane Williamson’s injury became a matter of concern

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has revealed that captain Kane Williamson may miss some T20 World Cup matches due to an elbow injury.

Stead said Williamson’s elbow injury worsened after the first warm-up match. Williamson had scored 37 runs in 30 balls in that match but New Zealand suffered a three-wicket defeat.

Asked about Williamson’s chances of being out for a few matches, Stead told Stuff.co.nz: “It’s a possibility. However, we are hopeful that he will be able to play with the right rest and balance.” We are trying to strike the right balance and don’t want to create trouble.