Ulrika Jonsson gives Louise Redknapp sage advice following her split



Ulrika Jonsson has given Louise Redknapp sage advice following her split from ex Jamie, saying her divorce is her ‘previous’ and never her future.

The presenter, 53, gave her phrases of knowledge in her column for The Solar on Friday the place she additionally mirrored on her personal romance woes, particularly her three divorces from Brian Monet, Lance Gerrard-Wright, and John Turnbull, respectively.

Sharing her ideas on divorce, Ulrika stated that whereas her personal break-ups made her really feel ‘broken’ and ‘flawed’ she felt that divorcees like her and Louise ought to really feel emancipated by the dissolution of a wedding.

Ulrika stated: ‘My three divorces left me feeling broken, flawed. Not by my need to free myself from relationships that now not fitted me, however by society’s notion and the entire horrendously punitive course of itself.

‘So, I hope Louise and all the opposite divorcees on the market, female and male, can unchain and emancipate themselves, consider their divorce is their previous and never their future.’

She went on: ‘I hold listening to this destructive speak and have come to understand that the top of a relationship or, certainly, a wedding shouldn’t be deemed a failure. We have to change the narrative about divorce.’

Ulrika added {that a} couple’s split shouldn’t be seen as both particular person’s fault, and that it ought to as a substitute be seen as a ‘good factor’ and an event to ‘be celebrated’.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Louise had been ‘knocked sideways’ by the information that her ex-husband is anticipating a child with girlfriend Frida Anderson.

Sources claimed that Louise, who has two sons with the footballer, 47, has been left shocked by the information however is completely satisfied for her ex.

Jamie, who split from Louise in 2017, is reportedly set to welcome a child along with his mannequin girlfriend Frida in November, after the pair have been first linked again in August.

A supply instructed OK! that Louise is ‘completely satisfied’ for her ex-husband Jamie, however was ‘shocked’.

The previous couple have continued to co-parent their sons Charley, 16, and Beau, 12, after divorcing three years in the past.

The supply stated: ‘Louise was knocked sideways by the information… She’s completely satisfied for them each and says life goes on however on the similar time, she’s shocked by how rapidly he is moved on and that he’ll be a brand new dad once more at almost 50…

‘A brand new child is all the time a pleasure however she is anxious at the way it will affect their household dynamic.’

MailOnline contacted representatives for Louise and Jamie Redknapp for remark on the time.

Jamie’s girlfriend Frida has 4 youngsters from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

Whereas they’re but to publicly announce the being pregnant, Frida responded to a sequence of congratulatory messages on Sunday night after sharing an image of one in every of her sons, confirming the information.

After one posted ‘Pretty information in your new child. Congratulations to each,’ the mannequin promptly replied with a thank-you emoji.

She repeated the gesture with a second submit, which learn: ‘Congratulations in your new child.’ The couple, who’ve been linked since August, are stated to be ecstatic and the newborn is reportedly due in November.

A supply instructed The Solar: ‘Jamie and Frida are completely delighted. They have been just about inseparable in lockdown, and their relationship has gone from energy to energy.

‘Jamie’s been telling buddies he is actually excited to be a dad once more — much less excited in regards to the sleepless nights, and ­nappy-changing.’

They added that the couple began telling their ‘nearest and dearest’ about their reported information in current days, together with Jamie’s dad Harry and his spouse Sandra.

Soccer legend Harry weighed in on it throughout a TalkRadio interview with Julia Hartley-Brewer on Tuesday.

‘Yeah I am actually happy, it is excellent news. So trying ahead to that and it is thrilling instances,’ the grandfather-of-five, quickly to be six, stated. ‘I get pleasure from spending time with the grandkids, I find it irresistible, I actually do.

‘Going to look at them play soccer and sport… I like being there and turning up and watching the youngsters and taking them to soccer on Saturday.’

Frida is presently signed to Subsequent Mannequin Administration and has beforehand appeared in content material for designer manufacturers reminiscent of Escada.

The blonde is a well-known face at excessive society events and lives with her 4 youngsters in a lavish mansion in west London.