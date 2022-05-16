Ulster County man arrested on child porn charges





SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Ulster County man has been arrested on child pornography charges. The Saugerties Police Division stated the 18-year-old man from Kingston was arrested on Might 13.

Get the most recent information, climate, sports activities and leisure delivered proper to your inbox!



On March 17, police acquired a grievance from a juvenile feminine that the 18-year-old was producing movies of youngsters in sexual performances. Police stated detectives have been in a position to set up proof via a search warrant that the man was producing movies and images of youngsters performing sexual acts.

Charges

Possessing obscene sexual efficiency by a child (felony)

Use of a child in a sexual efficiency (felony)

Selling an obscene sexual efficiency by a child (felony)

Police: Troy man spent over $1,300 on stolen debit card



The 18-year-old was launched on an look ticket returnable to court docket on Might 24. Saugerties Police stated he was 17 years outdated on the time of the crimes. His case is being heard within the Youth A part of Ulster County Courtroom due to this.