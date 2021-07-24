‘Ultra City Smiths’ Review: New York Neo-Noir, With Plastic Dolls

If you’re looking for something different on TV, an exotic bloom amid endless rows of spider plants, writer and director Steven Conrad presents an interesting case. His previous series, dark comic pastiches of the spy thriller (“Patriot”) and the contemporary western (“Perpetual Grace Ltd.”), were not unknown to him, both because they are faithful to their sources and because that there are many other high level genre workouts on offer. On the flip side, Conrad is a talented and distinctive writer, and his shows had an idiosyncratic mix of sad humor and absurdly cool that set them apart and inspired cult devotion.

Its third series, “Ultra City Smiths,” begins airing its six-episode season Thursday on AMC + (three were available for review). It’s another black humor genre piece, a neo-noir set in an alternate New York City where crime and corruption are a little more ubiquitous and a lot more romantic than in real life. But this time, Conrad adds several more layers of satirical distance. Cops, crooks, politicians and passers-by are plastic dolls with lunar faces (aged in wigs and magic marker stubble), walking the wicked streets via stop-motion animation and offering dialogue and expressions weary of the world through digital effects.

And every now and then they start singing: a novice detective makes a flexible shoe while listing the sex services available in different parts of town; a middle-aged con artist sings a plaintive ballad about his sick lover.

There is a plot linked to the disappearance of an Ultra City mogul and mayoral candidate (named Smith), which is being investigated by the new detective and his veteran partner, and related stories involving a girl in debt to a gangster and an abandoned baby outside a police station. But the details of the story are even more trivial than usual for this type of show. “Ultra City Smiths” is all about atmosphere and tone, and loving associations with a long line of New York stories like “Midnight Cowboy,” “Dog Day Afternoon,” and “The Warriors.”