Uma Bharti expressed surprise on the return of the agricultural law, said- what the PM said at the time of the return of the laws was very disturbing

Uma Bharti said that if PM Modi could not explain the importance of agricultural laws to the farmers, then we all BJP workers are lacking in it. Why couldn’t we communicate properly with the farmers.

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Uma Bharti has expressed surprise over the government’s decision to withdraw the Agriculture Act. He said that what PM Modi said at the time of withdrawal of laws upset his mind.

These days, Uma Bharti, who reached UP on Banaras stay, has said these things by tweeting. The BJP leader said- “I am on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi for the last four days. On November 19, 2021, when our Prime Minister, Hon’ble Modi ji announced the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws, I was stunned. So I am responding after three days”.

Responding to the agricultural laws, Uma Bharti said that if PM Modi could not explain the importance of laws to the farmers, then all of us BJP workers are lacking in it. Why could not we contact and communicate properly with the farmers. Along with this, he said on PM Modi’s address at the time of decision- “What he said while returning the laws, it bothered people like me a lot”.

During this, Uma Bharti praised PM Modi fiercely. He said that Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister with very deep thinking and understanding the root of the problem. One who understands the root of the problem, also solves it completely. The coordination between the people of India and PM Modi is unprecedented in the political and democratic history of the world.

The BJP leader also accused the opposition of campaigning for agricultural laws. Bharti further said- We could not face the constant propaganda of the opposition regarding agricultural laws. That’s why I was getting very upset by Prime Minister Modi’s address on that day.

Like other BJP leaders, Uma Bharti also described this decision of PM Modi as courageous and full of greatness. He said that my leader has established his greatness even by withdrawing the laws. Let us inform that on November 19, PM Modi had announced the withdrawal of those three agricultural laws, against which farmers have been agitating for almost a year.