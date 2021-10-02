Umar Riaz and Ishaan Sehgal fight: Umar and Ishaan fight in front of Salman Khan: Umar Riaz and Ishaan Sehgal clash in front of Salman Khan.

TV’s most popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ has got off to a good start. The show’s host Salman Khan has been admitted one by one by 13 contestants. In addition, the contestants have been sent to a house built on a jungle theme. At the same time, out of 13 contestants, Donal Bisht and Ishaan Sehgal have been sent to the real forest. Earlier, Ishaan Sehgal and Umar Riaz had a falling out in the premiere.

Salman Khan was given a task for a live kit between Umar Riaz and Ishaan Sehgal, the brother of ‘Bigg Boss’ 13 runner Asim Riaz, who arrived at the ‘Bigg Boss’ house as a contestant. Both had to show their physical strength in the task. Umar Riaz and Ishan Sehgal had to hit in this task. Meanwhile, when Umar Riaz attacked Ishaan Sehgal, he was hit hard on his teeth. But he apologized for the mistake.





Even after Umar Riaz apologized, Ishaan Sehgal told him to stay within limits. Thus there was a lot of debate between the two. Salman Khan then asks Donal Bisht, who is present on the stage, to tell him about the work of Umar Riaz and Ishaan Sehgal. Umar Riaz is very impressed with Donal Bisht’s words but Donal Bisht doesn’t value him much. However, Omar Riaz wins the task. This is how he gets inside the house. At the same time, Donal Bisht and Ishaan Sehgal are sent to the actual forest.

Salman Khan has got 13 contestants in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. They include Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Tejaswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Ishaan Sehgal, Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh, Karan Kundra, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff and Maisha Iyer.