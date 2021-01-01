Umesh Yadav 150 Test wickets: ind vs eng 4th Test: Umesh Yadav returns dreamy, sixth Indian fast bowler to complete 150 Test wickets

Highlights Umesh made his 150th wicket by dismissing Overton

Umesh has become the 6th Indian fast bowler to take 150 wickets in a Test

Kapil Dev is the fastest Indian fast bowler to take 150 wickets

New Delhi

Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav has made a comeback in Test cricket. Umesh only gets a chance to play Test cricket. In that case, whenever he is included in the playing XI, he leaves no stone unturned to capitalize on it.

The fast bowler has not found a place in Team India’s playing XI in the first three Tests of the current Test series against England (India v England Fourth Test). His chances of playing in the fourth Test were not far off, as the famous Krishna, who was included as a standby a day before the Oval Test, got a place in the Test squad.

But veteran Ishant Sharma was replaced by Umesh in the Oval Test and he took the opportunity with both hands. Umesh took the wicket of skipper Joe Root on the first day of the Oval Test to give India a huge victory, while he dismissed Craig Overton on the second day to take the number of Test wickets to 150.

Reached the 150-wicket mark in the 49th Test

Umesh, 33, struck out Knightwatchman Craig Overton (1) in the second over on the second day. Umesh is playing his 49th Test. Right-arm fast bowler Umesh showed the way to the pavilion to David Malan after the overton.

Kapil Dev had done this in 39 Tests

Kapil Dev is the fastest Indian bowler to take a great Test wicket. Kapil had done so in 39 Tests, while former fast bowler Javagal Srinath had set the record in 40 and Mohammad Shami in 42 Tests. Former left-arm fast bowler Zaheer Khan has scored 49 runs in 49 Tests, while Ishant has scored 150 runs in 54 Tests.

In this case, Umesh is ranked sixth

Umesh is the sixth fastest Indian fast bowler in Test cricket. Kapil Dev tops the list with 434 wickets while Zaheer is second with 311 wickets. Ishant has taken 311 Test wickets so far while Srinath has taken 236 Test wickets. Shami has 195 wickets, while Umesh has 151 Test wickets.

The Oval has had 3 hunts so far

Before this Test match, Umesh needed 2 wickets to do this. Umesh had last played a Test match against Australia in Melbourne in December last year. Umesh has taken 3 wickets at the Oval so far.