UMIDIGI BISON GT2 Smartphone Launched with 6150mAh Battery and 64MP Camera, Know Price and Features

UMIDIGI BISON GT2 smartphone launched in India: The company launched UMIDIGI BISON GT in the same series last year. After which now BISON GT2 5G and BISON GT2 Pro 5G have been launched.

These days new smartphones are being launched in the Indian market with many new features. In this sequence, MIDIGI has launched two new smartphones BISON GT2 5G and BISON GT2 Pro 5G in the market. In this phone you are being given 6150mAh battery and 64MP camera. The company launched the UMIDIGI BISON GT in the same series last year. After which now BISON GT2 5G and BISON GT2 Pro 5G have been launched.

Giving information about the sale of this phone, the company said that their sale will start at the end of February. The company has informed that the first global sale of the phone is going to start from February 21, 2022. On the other hand, if we talk about the features of these two phones, then they are almost the same. However, some specifications and storage capacity are different. Let’s know the complete details about these phones.

what is the price of these phones

UMIDIGI has also introduced 4G variants of both these smartphones. Whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant of BISON GT2 5G is priced at $299.99 (approximately Rs 22,500) and the 8GB + 256GB variant of BISON GT2 Pro 5G has been priced at $339.99 (approximately Rs 25,500), which can be purchased from February.

Specification

The company has given almost identical features and specifications in both these smartphones. It has a 6.5-inch display, which is a FullHD+ display. The refresh rate is 90 Hz and the aspect ratio is 20: 9. The same camera has been given in both the phones, whose main camera is 64 MP and 8 MP wide angle camera. Apart from this, a 5MP macro shooter has also been given. There is a 24MP front camera for selfie and video calling.

On the other hand, talking about the processor of these phones, MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G processor has been given in both these phones. These phones have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. 128 GB internal storage has been given in BISON GT2 5G and 256 GB in BISON GT2 Pro 5G. Both of these can be expanded up to 512GB.

Read also: Invest Rs 5000 every month in this post office scheme, know how much fund and benefit you will get

what is the specialty

Powerful battery is being given in these phones, which is a big 6150mAh battery. 18W fast charging support is available in these phones. Their rugged features also include IP69 and IP69K waterproof and dustproof ratings. For connectivity, they have NFC, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, L1 + L5 dual band.