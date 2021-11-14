umma… umma…

With the mention of Jammu and Kashmir, today the situation and the references may change a bit, but even today the title of being a paradise on earth is with this Sirmaur state of India. Lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri had splendid Kashmiri tone in the film ‘Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai’. In a TV program ‘This Week That Year’, he told a funny anecdote related to it. Once he (Hasrat) went to Kashmir to hang out with musician Jaikishan. There, when Kashmiri girls came to know that they were Hasrat, they surrounded him and started saying, ‘Kya kahane Hasrat saab, aap toh kya writete hai Umma.’ The word ‘Yumma’ stuck to him and later came to be known as ‘Yeh Aankhen Uf Yumma’ in the form of the popular song.

Years later, the folk song of Kashmir was heard in the film ‘Mission Kashmir’ – Bumbro-Bumbro Shyam Rang Bumbro, Aaye Ho Kis Bagiya Se. This song is originally from Kashmiri language. The filming also shows glimpses of Kashmiri dress and dance.

