Umpire Ron Kulpa hit in mask, leaves White Sox-Red Sox game

12 seconds ago
BOSTON — Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa had to leave Sunday’s White Sox-Red Sox game at Fenway Park in the fourth inning after taking a foul ball off the mask.

Kupla got hit square in the mask by a foul ball off the bat of Chicago’s Jake Burger and dropped straight to the ground. Trainers from both teams rushed out, Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez turned to help and the rest of the umpiring crew came to the plate.

Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (7) checks on home plate umpire Ron Kulpa (46) during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park.
Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (7) checks on home plate umpire Ron Kulpa after he took a foul ball to the face mask.
Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports

After sitting for a bit, Kupla stood up, chatted with Boston’s trainer briefly, and walked off on his own. He was replaced behind the plate by first-base umpire Marty Foster after a 20-minute delay and the game resumed with a three-man crew.

Chicago won the game, 3-2.

