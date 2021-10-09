Umran Malik Team India Net Bowler: Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Umran Malik has been selected as Team India’s net bowler for the T20 World Cup 2021; Umran Malik News: IPL speed star Umran Malik met, Rohit-Virat will prepare for T20 World Cup!

Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Umran Malik, who impressed everyone with his speed, was rewarded for his performance in the IPL. His team India has been selected as the net bowler for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Malik recently played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and also recorded the fastest delivery of the season.

A source told ANI, “Yes, he will be with the team as a net bowler. He was effective in the IPL and we think it would be a good idea for the batsmen to face him in the nets. It would be better for him to bowl big batsmen like Kohli and Rohit.” Malik had said that fast bowling comes naturally to him and from the beginning he has bowled fast to break the concentration of the batsmen.



SRH fast bowler Umran Malik bowled at a speed of 153 kmph against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday to bowl the fastest ball of IPL 2021. Malik made it against Devdutt Padikkal in the fourth ball of the ninth over. The RCB batsman got the outside edge and scored on the fastest ball of IPL 2021.

He said of his fast bowling, ‘I used to bowl fast from the beginning. When I used to play cricket with Cosco Ball, I also used to bowl fast. The under-19 tests came in 2018 and I was bowling when the selectors saw me. I was bowling with jogger shoes, then my friend gave me spike shoes and I joined the under-19 team. After that I played under-23 cricket.

In a video posted on iplt20.com, Malik told teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar, “I have been practicing regularly since 2018. After Under-23, I played Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophy. I thank the SRH franchise for giving me this opportunity. Irfan Pathan came and told me where I could improve. I was scared before. When I wanted to bowl to Warner and Williamson in the nets, I prayed to God to just throw a good ball.