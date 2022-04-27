UN chief, Putin agree on evacuations from war-torn Ukraine city



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Tuesday to move to the Azovstal steel complex in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the agency said.

At a meeting, the two agreed in principle that the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross should be involved in the evacuation of civilians.

UN spokeswoman Stephen Dujarric told reporters that the couple had discussed “humanitarian aid proposals and the evacuation of civilians from the conflict zone, such as the situation in Mariupol.”

The evictions will be further discussed with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the Russian Ministry of Defense.

On Monday, Ukraine called on the United Nations to monitor the safe exit from the steel plant.

During the two-hour talks, Guterres criticized Russia’s military action in Ukraine and called for Moscow’s permission to withdraw.

Instead, Putin claimed that Russian troops had offered humanitarian corridors to civilians there, but complained that Ukrainian guards at the plant were using civilians as shields and not allowing them to leave.

About 2,000 troops and 1,000 civilians are estimated to be hiding beneath the site, which was almost completely destroyed by the Russian invasion.

Speaking earlier in the day, Guterres told reporters – after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov – that a safe and effective humanitarian corridor was urgently needed.

He called for coordination between the UN, the Red Cross and Ukrainian and Russian forces so that “inside and outside the Azovostal plant and outside the city, they can choose whichever direction and deliver the necessary humanitarian aid” to evacuate civilians.

And yet, in a speech on Wednesday, Putin reiterated that Russia’s goals in Ukraine would be achieved.

“I would like to reiterate that all the special military operations we are conducting in Donbass and Ukraine, which began on February 24, will be carried out unconditionally,” he said in both houses of the Russian parliament.

After talking to Lavrov, Guterres noted on Tuesday that Russia still has a “different position” on what is happening in Ukraine.

“According to the Russian Federation, this is a special military operation with the intention of declaring what is happening,” he said. “Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is a violation of its territorial integrity and against the UN Charter,” according to a UN resolution passed by the General Assembly.

Greg Norman of The Gadget Clock and The Associated Press contributed to this report.