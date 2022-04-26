UN chief: Russia still has ‘different position’ on what is happening in Ukraine



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday that despite two months of international sanctions and condemnation of its aggression in Ukraine, Russia still has a “different position” on what is happening in the war-torn country.

Guterres made the remarks in Moscow after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Before leaving for Ukraine on Thursday, he is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks with its leader, Vladimir Zelensky.

“I have had very open discussions with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and it is clear that there are two different positions on what is happening in Ukraine,” Guterres told Lavrov and reporters in Moscow.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“According to the Russian Federation, this is a special military operation with the intention of declaring what is happening,” he continued. “Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is a violation of its territorial integrity and against the UN Charter,” according to a UN resolution passed by the General Assembly.

Guterres said, “Today, across the Donbass [in Ukraine]There is a violent war going on with heavy deaths and destruction.

“Many civilians are being killed and thousands more are in danger of being killed in the clashes,” he added.

Guterres also proposed on Tuesday the formation of a “humanitarian contact group” to facilitate the safe evacuation of Ukrainians trapped in cities such as Mariupol, where officials say 1,000 civilians are hiding inside the Azovstal steel plant.

“My proposal is a concerted effort by the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Ukrainian and Russian Federation forces to ensure the safe evacuation of civilians who wish to move inside the ajustal plant and anywhere in the city. They choose and provide the necessary humanitarian assistance.” He said.

Reuters quoted Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk as saying on Monday that Ukraine wanted the United Nations to “be the initiator and guarantor of the humanitarian corridor from Azovstal to civilians.”