UN chief to meet with Putin in Moscow, wants ‘to bring peace to Ukraine urgently’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will travel to Moscow next week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A spokesman for the UN chief also told Reuters that Guterres would meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

A Reuters spokesman was quoted as saying: “He hopes to talk urgently about what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Russia started the war in Ukraine on 24 February, and on 11 April, Austrian Chancellor Carl Nehama became the first leader from a visiting European Union country to visit Moscow during the conflict.

Guterres is also trying to arrange a visit to Kiev with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On Tuesday, he called for a four-day Orthodox Easter break in the fighting, which began on Thursday.

“The Secretary-General is not disappointed that his own personal call has not been heeded, but that there is no ceasefire, that civilians cannot leave the blockade, and that the United Nations and our partners are ready to provide assistance. His spokesman told Reuters.