UN Chief: World Worse Now Than 5 Years Ago Due To COVID, Climate And Conflict



UNITED NATIONS (AP) — As he begins his second time period as U.N. secretary-general, Antonio Guterres stated Thursday the world is worse in some ways than it was 5 years in the past due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local weather disaster and geopolitical tensions which have sparked conflicts in all places — however not like U.S. President Joe Biden he thinks Russia is not going to invade Ukraine.

Guterres stated in an interview with The Related Press that the enchantment for peace he issued on his first day within the U.N.’s prime job on Jan. 1, 2017 and his priorities in his first time period of making an attempt to stop conflicts and sort out international inequalities, the COVID-19 disaster and a warming planet haven’t modified.

“The secretary-general of the U.N. has no energy,” Guterres stated. “We are able to have affect. I can persuade. I can mediate, however I’ve no energy.”

Earlier than he grew to become U.N. chief, Guterres stated he envisioned the publish as being “a convener, a mediator, a bridge-builder and an trustworthy dealer to assist discover options that profit everybody concerned.”

He stated Thursday these are issues “I have to do on daily basis.”

For instance, the secretary-general stated this week he spoke to the African Union’s envoy Olusegun Obasanjo, twice with Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta, and as soon as with Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in his try and get a cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia between the federal government and forces within the embattled Tigray area.

"I hope that we're in a state of affairs by which it'd turn into quickly potential to have a cessation of hostilities and that's the place I'm concentrating most of my efforts," Guterres stated.

As one other instance, Guterres stated he has additionally been on the telephone to attempt to get Mali’s army leaders who not too long ago delayed elections scheduled for subsequent month to 2026 to scale back the timetable. He stated he spoke to Mali’s army ruler, President Assimi Goita, three presidents from the 15-nation West African regional group ECOWAS, Algeria’s prime minister and the African Union’s chief about “the best way to make it possible for in Mali, there may be an appropriate calendar for the transition to a civilian authorities.”

Guterres stated he hopes Mali’s army leaders will perceive that they should settle for “an affordable interval” earlier than elections. The secretary-general believes voting must be held in “a comparatively quick period of time,” and stated: “All my efforts have been in creating situations for bridging this divide and for permitting ECOWAS and the federal government of Mali to come back to an answer with an appropriate delay for the elections.”

As he begins his second time period as U.N. secretary-general, Antonio Guterres stated the world is worse in some ways than it was 5 years in the past. Robert Bumsted through Related Press

Guterres stated the U.N. Safety Council, which does have the facility to uphold worldwide peace and safety together with by imposing sanctions and ordering army motion, is split, particularly its 5 veto-wielding everlasting members. Russia and China are sometimes at odds with the U.S., Britain and France on key points, together with Thursday on new sanctions towards North Korea.

On the problem on each nation’s entrance burner now — whether or not Russia, which has massed 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border, will invade the previous Soviet republic — Guterres stated, “I don’t assume Russia will invade Ukraine, and I hope that my perception is appropriate.”

What makes him assume Moscow received’t invade when Biden and others consider Russian President Vladimir Putin will ship troops into Ukraine?

“As a result of I don’t consider in a army resolution for the issues that exists, and I believe that probably the most rational option to resolve these issues is thru diplomacy and thru engagement in severe dialogue,” Guterres stated, stressing that an invasion would have “horrible penalties.”

The secretary-general stated “we have now been in touch, in fact” with prime officers in Russia, although the U.N. shouldn’t be immediately engaged within the Ukraine disaster.

Guterres is scheduled to ship a speech to the 193 U.N. member nations within the Normal Meeting on Friday on his priorities for 2022.

He singled out three speedy priorities that “are worrying me enormously”: the shortage of vaccinations in massive components of the world, particularly in Africa; the necessity to scale back emissions by 45% on this decade to attempt to meet the worldwide aim of making an attempt to restrict future international warming to 1.5 levels Celsius (2.7 levels Fahrenheit); and the “extraordinarily unjust” monetary state of affairs on the earth that favors wealthy nations.

Many growing nations have only a few sources, excessive money owed which might be rising they usually pay a lot increased rates of interest than in Europe or North America, haven't any vaccines, and disproportionately "undergo the impacts of local weather change," Guterres stated.

“We want a deep reform in our worldwide monetary system to be able to make it possible for there may be extra justice in the best way sources can be found to permit for the restoration (from COVID-19) to be potential in all places,” he stated.

On one other main subject, Guterres harassed that the Afghan individuals can’t be collectively punished for “unsuitable issues which might be carried out by the Taliban,” so it’s completely important to massively improve humanitarian help “as a result of the Afghans are in a determined state of affairs with the dangers of deaths by starvation” and illness in a frigid winter with COVID-19.

“Greater than half the inhabitants is in determined want of humanitarian help,” he stated, and cash must be injected into the financial system to make sure Afghan banks function and medical doctors, lecturers, engineers and different employees are paid to stop the nation’s financial collapse.

The difficulty of recognition of the Taliban authorities is as much as member states, Guterres stated, however the U.N. has been urgent the Taliban, which took energy in August as U.S.-led NATO forces had been departing after 20 years, to make sure human rights, particularly girls’s rights to work and women’ schooling, and to make the federal government extra inclusive and reflective of Afghanistan’s various inhabitants.