UN Headquarters Tricolor: The colors of the tricolor will appear in the colors of the world 75 Immersion: 75 buildings in the world will appear in the colors of the tricolor

New Delhi

This time the world will see the tricolor on the occasion of Independence Day. Iconic buildings and tourist attractions of many countries of the world will be the reason for this. As per the intention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has completed all the preparations in this regard. Organized as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the ministry has completed all the formalities for the event, including the selection of prestigious buildings and tourist destinations in many countries of the world.

As per the instructions of the Ministry, Indian embassies around the world have started all preparations for this period of independence. From the evening of 15th August to the morning of 16th August, 75 prestigious buildings and tourist attractions of many big countries including USA, UK, Dubai will be illuminated in the light of Indian tricolor. Not only that, but the waves of the world famous Niagara Falls in Canada will also be seen bathing in the tricolor. The main buildings that will be decorated with triangular lights include the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva, the US Empire State Building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Evolution Tower in Russia, the famous ADNOC Group Tower in Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and the Birmingham Library in the United Kingdom. Building.

An official of the Ministry of External Affairs said on condition of anonymity, “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is a public participation campaign. Its purpose is to recall moments of pride associated with India’s history of independence. With its launch, a large number of Indians living abroad are joining it with full enthusiasm.

On August 15, 2021, the entire country will celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence. In this context, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign on March 12, 2021. This is the date on which the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi started the Dandi Yatra in 1930. The campaign started on 12 March 2021 and will run until 15 August 2023.

