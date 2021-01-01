UN nuclear chief arrives in Tehran for talks: Iran

Tehran, Sept 11 (IANS) Iran says International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi is visiting Tehran for talks with Iranian officials.

Iran’s ambassador to the IAEA, Kazim Garibadi, tweeted that Grossi would arrive on Saturday and visit Tehran in the afternoon. Meanwhile, he will meet with Iran’s Vice President and head of the country’s nuclear watchdog, Mohammad Islami.

Garibadabadi also said that the two sides would issue a joint statement.

This will be Grossi’s first visit to Iran since Ibrahim Raisi took office.

Discussions have been going on since June to limit Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for easing sanctions. Raisi took over the presidency in August.

The talks focus on two key issues, including the lifting of sanctions imposed by former US President Donald Trump and the re-imposition of sanctions on Iran’s nuclear program.

AP Zoheb Madhav

