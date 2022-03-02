UN passes resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; China abstains



The UN General Assembly on Wednesday passed a landmark resolution condemning Russia’s deadly attack on Ukraine and calling for its immediate withdrawal.

The resolution has no legal authority, but serves as a symbol of global unity against Russian President Vladimir Putin, as only five of the 181 countries present at the vote opposed the move.

Along with the United States, 140 other countries supported the proposal, and 35 abstained, including authoritarian governments such as China, Cuba and Iran.

Russia, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea and Syria voted against the resolution.

Votes were taken with standing slogans.

