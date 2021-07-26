UN Says Afghanistan Could See Highest Civil Casualties In 2021

The country could face the highest civilian casualties ever in 2021 compared to more than 10 years ago.

United Nations. The United Nations (UN) has warned that if the incidents of violence in Afghanistan do not decrease, then the year 2021 could prove to be catastrophic for the country. The UN said that if this did not happen, the war-torn country could face the highest civilian casualties in 2021 compared to more than the past 10 years.

read this also: Imran Khan’s party won 25 seats in PoK elections, the opposition alleges rigging

The fighting has become more violent and serious

According to the report, the increase in the number of civilians killed and injured since May 1 is a matter of concern. International military forces are withdrawing from here and the fighting with the Taliban has become more violent and serious. According to this, almost the same number of civilian casualties were reported in the period May-June as in the previous four months.

Here in May-June 783 civilians were killed and 1609 were injured. The figure given by UNAMA in 2009 was the highest for these months. Between January and April this year, 876 civilians were killed and 1915 were injured amid the withdrawal of US troops and the increasing aggression of the Taliban.

Focus on the impact on the common citizens of the country

According to UNAMA President Debra Lyon, she urges the leaders of the Taliban and Afghanistan to pay attention to the dire consequences of the conflict and its devastating impact on ordinary citizens of the country. The report clearly warns that this year will see an unprecedented number of Afghan civilian casualties if the escalating violence is not stopped.

read this also: Corona wreaks havoc on innocents in Indonesia, more than 100 children died in a week

UN envoy Debra has urged Taliban and Afghan leaders to intensify talks. Calling to stop the ongoing war against Afghanistan, protect Afghan citizens and give them hope for a better future. He said that doing so would be better for international peace and it is very important.