World

UN says at least 227 civilians dead in Ukraine

13 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
UN says at least 227 civilians dead in Ukraine
Written by admin
UN says at least 227 civilians dead in Ukraine

UN says at least 227 civilians dead in Ukraine

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

GENEVA – The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says 227 civilians have been killed and 525 others injured in Russia’s latest military offensive in Ukraine since it began a week ago.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights says the total number of civilian casualties since the 2014 war between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine has risen to 136, with 136 killed and 577 injured.

Russia launches massive ship convoy to Ukraine, Odessa ready for attack: Live Update

The rights office acknowledges that so far the figures are a huge under-calculation. It uses a strict method and only counts the number of confirmed casualties. Ukrainian officials have presented a much higher number.

A Polish soldier carrying a child of a Ukrainian refugee arrives at a border crossing in Medica, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

A Polish soldier carrying a child of a Ukrainian refugee arrives at a border crossing in Medica, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
(AP Photo / Marcus Schreiber)

The rights office said in a statement late Wednesday that “the actual figures are quite high, especially in government-controlled areas, and especially in recent days, because of reports from some areas where there is intense hostility and a lot of reports. Approval is still pending.”

Most of the casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons, including a wide area of ​​influence, including heavy artillery and shelling from multi-launch rocket systems and air strikes, the rights office said.

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, people hold candles in the Vatican, in St. Peter's Square, to protest against the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022, people hold candles in the Vatican, in St. Peter’s Square, to protest against the Russian aggression in Ukraine.
(AP Photo / Andrew Medichini)

READ Also  Residents respond to Bay Area mayor calling on homeowners to alleviate homeless crisis

#civilians #dead #Ukraine

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment