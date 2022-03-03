UN says at least 227 civilians dead in Ukraine



GENEVA – The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says 227 civilians have been killed and 525 others injured in Russia’s latest military offensive in Ukraine since it began a week ago.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights says the total number of civilian casualties since the 2014 war between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine has risen to 136, with 136 killed and 577 injured.

The rights office acknowledges that so far the figures are a huge under-calculation. It uses a strict method and only counts the number of confirmed casualties. Ukrainian officials have presented a much higher number.

The rights office said in a statement late Wednesday that “the actual figures are quite high, especially in government-controlled areas, and especially in recent days, because of reports from some areas where there is intense hostility and a lot of reports. Approval is still pending.”

Most of the casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons, including a wide area of ​​influence, including heavy artillery and shelling from multi-launch rocket systems and air strikes, the rights office said.