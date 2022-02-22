un security council emergency meeting ukraine russia conflict india Stand update – Ukraine Russia Conflict: Russia sent army, Ukraine said

World

In view of the growing dispute between Russia and Ukraine, India has started an exercise to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine. For this Dreamliner B-787, an aircraft with a capacity of more than 200 seats, has been deployed for this special operation.

The threat of war between Russia and Ukraine has increased. From India’s side too, it has been described as a matter of serious concern in the meeting of the United Nations Security Council. India said that rising tensions on Ukraine’s border with the Russian Federation and these things will destabilize peace in the region. Apart from this, India has said that our eyes remain on the developments related to Ukraine and the announcement made by Russia in this regard.

Let us tell you that the tension between Russia and Ukraine has reached its peak. In such a situation, Western countries fear that Russia can attack Ukraine at any time. Earlier, Putin was requested by Ukrainian separatist leaders to recognize the independence of separatist regions and Russia did so.

Order to send army issued: Russian President Putin has issued an order to send Russian troops to the two regions of Ukraine after recognizing them as separate countries. In such a situation, now the Russian army will go to Donetsk and Lugansk region. Where anti-Ukrainian and pro-Russian are present. At the same time, Ukraine has made it clear in the United Nations Security Council that it will not change its international border amid Russia’s aggressive stance.

In the UNSC meeting, Ukraine called the Russian move a virus and said that Russia’s move has reached the UN. This virus has been spread by the Kremlin. Ukraine said, ‘Our international borders are still immutable and will remain so.’ In view of the increasing tension between the two countries, India has sent a special flight of Air India from India to Ukraine this morning to bring back its citizens.

Please tell that a special flight from Ukraine will land in Delhi tonight. Significantly, the Dreamliner B-787, an aircraft with a capacity of more than 200 seats, has been deployed for this special operation.

India said – the safety of Indians is our priority: India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations T.S. Tirumurti said the escalating tension along Ukraine’s border with Russia is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine the peace and security of the region. He said that more than 20 thousand Indian students and citizens live and study in different parts of Ukraine and border areas. Their safety is our priority.

On the other hand, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN Security Council, Sergei Kislitsia, has said that we want peace, we are committed to a political and diplomatic agreement. We do not succumb to provocation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of ruining peace talks and rejected any territorial concessions in an address to the nation in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Reuters reported.


