UN warns of ‘catastrophic road ahead’ with current climate pledges

Even if all countries deliver on emissions promises made to address climate change, global average temperatures are poised to rise by 2.7 °C by the end of the century, a new report from the United Nations Climate deemed “catastrophic”. Level agency released on Friday.

That level of warming is likely to worsen the types of extreme wildfires, droughts and floods seen in recent months and years, an increase in the frequency of deadly heat waves around the world, and rising sea levels in coastal cities. is at risk.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it a “disastrous path”. The results represent a country-by-country tally of climate pledges made so far under the Paris Agreement, which was signed in 2015 and designed to curb the worst consequences of global warming.

The report was released next week ahead of the annual gathering of presidents and prime ministers for the United Nations General Assembly, where climate change is likely to be one of the major global issues, and the day President Joseph R. Biden Jr. gathered several world leaders for a virtual meeting as countries prepared to make even more ambitious climate pledges.