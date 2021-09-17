UN warns of ‘catastrophic road ahead’ with current climate pledges
Even if all countries deliver on emissions promises made to address climate change, global average temperatures are poised to rise by 2.7 °C by the end of the century, a new report from the United Nations Climate deemed “catastrophic”. Level agency released on Friday.
That level of warming is likely to worsen the types of extreme wildfires, droughts and floods seen in recent months and years, an increase in the frequency of deadly heat waves around the world, and rising sea levels in coastal cities. is at risk.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called it a “disastrous path”. The results represent a country-by-country tally of climate pledges made so far under the Paris Agreement, which was signed in 2015 and designed to curb the worst consequences of global warming.
The report was released next week ahead of the annual gathering of presidents and prime ministers for the United Nations General Assembly, where climate change is likely to be one of the major global issues, and the day President Joseph R. Biden Jr. gathered several world leaders for a virtual meeting as countries prepared to make even more ambitious climate pledges.
Perhaps most clearly, the report demonstrated the wide gap between what world leaders have been urged to do and what they have been willing to do so far. Emissions of planet-warming gases are expected to increase by 16 percent during this decade compared to 2010 levels, although the latest scientific research indicates that they should be reduced by 2030 to prevent the worst effects of global warming. Needs to be reduced by at least a quarter.
“Governments are letting vested interests call the climate shots instead of serving the global community,” Jennifer Morgan, executive director of Greenpeace International, said in a statement.
In total, nearly 200 countries around the world have made voluntary pledges to reduce or slow down emissions of planet-warming gases in the years since the Paris Agreement was signed. Some countries have since raised their pledges under the terms of the agreement, including some of the world’s biggest emitters such as the United States, Britain and the European Union.
But still missing are new promises from China, which currently produces the largest share of greenhouse gas emissions, along with Saudi Arabia and India, both large economies with a significant climate footprint.
The report confirms that all those pledges taken together fall far short of the need to limit global temperature rise to levels that will avert the worst effects of warming. When it was reached in 2015, the Paris Agreement aimed to limit average temperature rise to below 2 °C. Since then, due to advances in research, the scientific consensus is that the increase needs to be limited to 1.5 degrees; Beyond that limit, there is a far greater potential for catastrophic consequences such as widespread crop failures and polar ice caps.
The timing of a synthesis report, as it is called, is as important as its content. The next round of international climate talks to be held in Glasgow is barely six weeks away and there is still uncertainty about who can attend to consider travel restrictions to limit the spread of the coronavirus. It is unclear whether some of the world’s biggest economies, including China, Russia, India and Brazil, will announce new climate pledges.
On Monday, Mr Guterres is scheduled to host another meeting, aimed at encouraging all countries to deliver on their climate promises and helping rich countries keep their promise to help poor countries cope with the effects of climate change. to encourage.
A separate analysis released this week by the Washington-based World Resources Institute found that actions by the world’s 20 largest economies are the key to slowing global climate change. 20 economies contribute 75 percent of global emissions.
