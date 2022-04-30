UN watchdog: Russian troops put ‘unbelievable pressure’ on workers at Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant



On Friday, the UN nuclear watchdog warned that Russian troops were putting “incredible pressure” on workers at Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant.

Russian forces occupied the Zaporizhiya nuclear power plant on March 4, allowing Ukrainian plant operators to operate the site, but in extreme cases.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) did not specify how Ukrainian plant officials were being treated, but said the working conditions were “extremely stressful and challenging”.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grassi said Ukraine’s nuclear experts “continue to carry out their duties and maintain the safety of nuclear facilities as much as possible during the war.”

But the agency noted that the “morale and mental state” of the Zaporizhiya power station staff was “very low.”

Zaporizhzhia, located in southeastern Ukraine, has been increasingly placed on the site of Russian forces as they seek to establish “full control” over neighboring Donbass region.

Ukrainian officials warned last week that Russia wanted to hold a referendum to annex the occupied territories of Zaporizhia and Kherson, just south of the nuclear power plant along the Dnipro River.

Russian forces have reportedly brought in workers from the Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom, who demand daily reports from Ukrainian plant operators on “confidential matters” about the workings of the nuclear plant.

Grossi, who traveled to Ukraine in March amid heightened security threats, said the situation in Zaporizhiya “continues to be challenging and requires constant attention.”

The IAEA chief warned that “the situation will become unstable” and on Friday offered to lead a team to the nuclear power plant “as soon as possible.”

Grossi visited the Chernobyl nuclear power plant earlier this week when it was occupied by Russian forces for 35 days.

Since the withdrawal of Russian troops from the infamous site of the world’s largest nuclear disaster, alarming reports have surfaced reflecting the neglect of nuclear security by Russian troops.

The IAEA said on Friday that the remote transfer of data from the Chernobyl plant to its headquarters in Vienna was being slowly recovered.