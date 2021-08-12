Una Stubbs, Veteran Actress Known for ‘Sherlock,’ Dies at 84

Una Stubbs, the veteran British actress best known to the American public for her role as Mrs Hudson, the landlady of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock Holmes in the BBC series “Sherlock”, died Thursday at her home in Edinburgh. She was 84 years old.

His death was confirmed by his agent, Rebecca Blond.

Ms Stubbs was a recognizable face in Britain, where she had appeared in comedic and dramatic roles on stage, on screen and on television for more than half a century, most notably in the long-running soap opera “EastEnders And the sitcom “Till Death Us Join in.”

American viewers knew her best as Mrs. Hudson, Sherlock Holmes’ maternal landlady in “Sherlock”. The show, which aired from 2010 to 2017, was an international hit and Ms Stubbs made Ms Hudson a fan favorite by making the character a cheerful nod to the show’s darker themes.

The owner was a bit of a ghost in Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous Holmes stories the show was based on. So Ms. Stubbs and the show’s creators made Ms. Hudson a comedic parent figure with a checkered past.