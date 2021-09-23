Unagi unveils ‘The Eleven’, an electric scooter that plays music, avoids potholes, and sounds incredible

Unagi, the maker of Iggy Pop’s favorite electric scooter, is releasing its second model, “The Eleven”. (yes, it’s a spinal Tap Context.) As such, the company is taking all about the Model One scooter, and dialing it up to eleven.

The number of new, high-tech features in this scooter is truly impressive: swappable battery, motion-detector alarm system, camera-based advanced driver assistance, and front and rear suspension to help clear those potholes.

The XI is believed to be the company’s new flagship vehicle. “It’s an industrial work of art, the smartest scooter on the planet, and a full on urban assault vehicle,” explained Unagi CEO David Hyman ledge.

Eleven looks great too. This is thanks to renowned Swiss designer Yves Behr, who made a mark in designing iconic objects for Jawbone, Hermann Miller, General Electric and Puma, among many others. According to Hyman, Behr “acquired” Unagi’s industrial design team after investing a portion of the money in the company. (Unagi has raised $23 million in venture capital funding over the past year.)



Along with a “rock star team of renegades in physics, electrical engineering and client application development,” Hyman said, Behr designed the Eleven using a new material from Switzerland called “long carbon.” It’s a type of carbon composite that includes other materials such as nylon, which allowed Unagi’s design team to craft the shape of the scooter using injection molding instead of carbon wrapping.

The Eleven is made almost entirely of long carbon, including the handlebar, stem, platform and even some interiors. This allows for a unique, full-suspension design while keeping the overall weight light and portable. “The advantage of this is that you can get very complex shapes that you can’t with traditional carbon fiber,” Hyman said.

Compared to the Model One, the XI has a number of new, high-tech features. A multi-lens camera installed in the stem under the handlebar feeds visual data to the onboard computer, enabling the scooter to alert the rider to obstacles in the road like a car door or pothole.

Hyman likens it to the vehicle’s Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), like Tesla’s Autopilot. He said the feature would not come standard on the scooter and would “add a few hundred bucks to the retail price”. But in a few years, Hyman predicted that Unagi’s scooters would have the ability to slow down or stop autonomously to avoid crashes, a technology already being used by other scooter companies.

“Our scooter knows the difference between a human, a stop sign, a traffic light, or any type of danger that is on the periphery,” he said. “So if someone walks into the bike lane with the car door open, you’re going to get a very loud warning on the audio system with a visual warning.”



Those warnings take the form of a ring system in the main display of the scooter which also helps in navigational directions. Customers can enter a destination into the Unagi app, which connects to Google Maps via an API, and receive turn-by-turn audio and visual directions while riding.

“You never need to look at your phone,” Hyman said. “It’s all done with Google Voice over the audio system on visual display. You don’t have to take your eyes off the road.”

Hyman described the Eleven’s audio system as “pumping too loudly” so it could be heard on a city street. Customers can also play music via a Bluetooth connection, which is certainly a popular feature with Unagi’s various celebrity and influential clients, such as Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, Khalid, Halsey, Steve Aoki and Billie Eilish.

There are five different riding modes with a top speed of 19mph (30kph). The entire scooter weighs only 32lbs (14.5kg), and the battery offers a maximum range of 15 miles on a single charge. Like the Model One, the Eleven will run on a dual-motor system, with each motor delivering 250W of power for the entire ride, for a total of 1,100W. The battery, which has 67.7W of capacity, is removable, which means the customer can bring an extra with them and never have to worry about range issues, Hyman said.

“Be the Forrest Gump of scooters,” he said, “and ride across America.”

Hyman is turning to crowdfunding site Indiegogo to raise funds for production of the scooter, an interesting move for a company that has successfully raised a lot of money from venture capital firms. “The tooling on this scooter is very expensive,” he said. “So we don’t mind getting some cash advance to offset the tooling cost.”

Unagi plans to offer discounts to early adopters. And the company traces its roots to a Kickstarter campaign in 2018. “We could have done it with pre-orders on our site,” Hyman said. “But you know, this company was born on crowdfunding. That’s how we started. We believe in that.”