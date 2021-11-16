Unauthorized Migration Across the Mexico-U.S. Border Slips

The number of unauthorized crossings in October is down for the third month in a row, after a large influx of migrants crossed the southwestern border in most spring and summer, federal officials announced Monday, the number of Haitians has dropped by more than 90 percent.

But the decline in Haitian fears may signal a temporary break, as thousands of people from the troubled Caribbean nation were traveling north from South America or stopped in Mexico, still hoping to reach the United States, border analysts said.

U.S. border patrols stopped a total of 164,303 people at the Mexican border, down 14 percent from September.

That included 902 Haitians out of a total of 17,600 people in September, many of whom had to face dire conditions near Del Rio, Texas, after crossing the Rio Grande. The September rise in recent days has posed an urgent challenge to the Biden administration, which has flown dozens of refugees and repatriated more than 8,500 Haitians, although many other migrants have been allowed to stay. Deported to Mexico a short distance across the border.