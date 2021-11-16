Unauthorized Migration Across the Mexico-U.S. Border Slips
The number of unauthorized crossings in October is down for the third month in a row, after a large influx of migrants crossed the southwestern border in most spring and summer, federal officials announced Monday, the number of Haitians has dropped by more than 90 percent.
But the decline in Haitian fears may signal a temporary break, as thousands of people from the troubled Caribbean nation were traveling north from South America or stopped in Mexico, still hoping to reach the United States, border analysts said.
U.S. border patrols stopped a total of 164,303 people at the Mexican border, down 14 percent from September.
That included 902 Haitians out of a total of 17,600 people in September, many of whom had to face dire conditions near Del Rio, Texas, after crossing the Rio Grande. The September rise in recent days has posed an urgent challenge to the Biden administration, which has flown dozens of refugees and repatriated more than 8,500 Haitians, although many other migrants have been allowed to stay. Deported to Mexico a short distance across the border.
Biden administration officials said the deportation was in line with its implementation policy. But human rights advocates have sometimes condemned the harsh treatment and hasty removal, saying that desperate migrants are being repatriated to a country devastated by natural disasters and political and security crises.
“It is clear that the recent Haitian deportation has provided a short-term ban,” said Jessica Bolter, a policy analyst at the Institute for Non-Partition Migration Policy. “It’s less clear what the long-term consequences will be.”
“We’ve seen in the past when migrants were ready to stop and see what the new situation was before continuing their journey north,” Ms Bolter said.
Former President Donald J. After Trump took office, unauthorized entries across the U.S.-Mexico border dwindled, with immigrants only realizing that Mr. Trump’s pledge to build a wall on the border would take time, and not everyone would be deported, she said.
Faced with U.S. pressure, Mexican authorities last month tried to prevent Haitians and Central Americans from moving north to the United States after entering Mexico from Guatemala.
According to independent estimates, at least 20,000 Haitians are currently trapped in the town of Tapchula, near the Guatemalan border. Most of them have lived for years in Chile, where immigration policies have been tightened, or in Brazil, where the coronavirus economy has spread across the country (or across continents).
In most cases their goal is simply to obtain documents that would enable them to travel to the United States, although for most asylum seekers in Mexico there are now Haitians. Haitians are allowed to travel freely in Mexico only after registration.
As of November 1, the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance had received approximately 38,000 asylum applications from the Haitians in 2021, of which more than 20,000 were in August, September and October, resulting in a month-long backlog.
“The number of Haitians has decreased because Mexico is preventing people from leaving Tapachula to continue traveling on the Mexican-US border,” said Gurlin Joseph, executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance.
“They can’t leave the area without proper documentation,” she said. “If they try, they will be taken into custody by the Mexican authorities.”
She said the influx of thousands of Haitians across the U.S. border in September was the result of misinformation, with many believing they would be granted entry.
Unauthorized crossings from other countries also declined in October.
Citizens entering Mexico without visas from countries such as Ecuador and Brazil were forced to fly by plane to Mexico, where smugglers met them and guided them across the border.
But Mexico has recently begun issuing visas to Ecuadorians, reducing the number of people entering the United States illegally from 7,353 to 744 in September. Mexico was expected to begin issuing visas to Brazilians later this month.
Imports for Nicaragua rose to 9,212 from 7,298 in September last month, and Venezuela to 13,406 from 10,814 in the previous month. Both countries are plagued by political instability.
“Clearly, the pressure exerted by the United States on Mexico to increase its own enforcement and tighten visa policies has had an impact on recent migration flows,” Ms Bolter said. “Ultimately, this is still a region facing economic and political crisis, and we will continue to see migration from this region to the United States.”
The U.S. Border Patrol stopped more than 1.7 million unauthorized immigrants in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, the highest number recorded since at least 1960 when the government first began tracking such records.
However, there were many repeaters – migrants who were quickly deported to Mexico under the epidemic emergency measures known as Title 42, just to try again.
Of those who crossed last month, 29 percent had made at least one previous attempt in the past 12 months.
