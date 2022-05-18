Unbeaten Edmonton Oil Kings prepare for WHL Eastern Conference final series against Winnipeg Ice – Edmonton



The Edmonton Oil Kings have but to lose within the 2022 publish-season because the staff prepares to play against the Winnipeg Ice within the Western Hockey League‘s Eastern Conference final.

The Oil Kings have recognized they are going to be going through off against the Ice since Winnipeg beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 6-3 in Recreation 5 of that series on Friday. Matthew Savoie helped the Manitoba staff advance to the subsequent spherical with two targets within the sport.

The Oil Kings had already superior after sweeping the Purple Deer Rebels in 4 video games.

When the puck drops at Wayne Fleming Area in Winnipeg on Friday to start out the Eastern Conference final, it’s going to mark the start of a finest-of-seven battle between the 2 groups that had the perfect information within the WHL’s 2021-22 common season. The Ice completed with 111 factors whereas the Oil Kings ended the season with 104 factors.

The schedule has been set! Video games 3⃣ & 4⃣ of the Eastern Conference Championship go proper right here in #TheKingdom Could 23 & 25 at 7pm MT. Get your 🎟️ and assist us #ChaseTheCrown!

Mon, Could 23: https://t.co/aomxzD9txo

Wed, Could 25: https://t.co/HvrzhWUtsb 👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/CbnwW60kwK — y – Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) May 16, 2022

The series options an intriguing particular groups matchup because the WHL staff with the perfect energy play within the common season (Winnipeg Ice: 27.4 per cent) goes toe to toe with the staff that had the league’s finest penalty kill (Edmonton Oil Kings: 84.3 per cent).

Within the common season, the Oil Kings fared properly against the Ice, going 3-1-0-0.

The final time the groups met was in 2013 when the Ice had been nonetheless primarily based in Cranbrook, B.C., and had been known as the Kootenay Ice.

Oil Kings ahead Dylan Guenther has led the best way offensively for Edmonton this publish-season, recording 9 targets and three assists in simply eight playoff video games. Ice centre Zachary Benson leads Winnipeg in scoring this publish-season with eight targets and 10 assists in simply 10 video games.

In aim, Sebastian Cossa (8-0) is the one netminder who has been between the pipes for the Oil Kings this publish-season. He has helped his staff keep away from a loss by sustaining a 1.48 goals-against common and .932 save proportion over eight video games.

Like Cossa has for the Oil Kings, Daniel Hauser (8-2) has occupied the Ice’s internet for your entire 2022 publish-season to date, placing collectively a 1.81 goals-against common and a .922 save proportion over 10 video games.