UNC professor slams board as journalism school loses accreditation after Nikole Hannah-Jones controversy



A professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill speaks out against the school’s board of trustees over their treatment of controversial author Nicole Hanna-Jones.

“It wasn’t the journalism department that didn’t want Nicole Hanna-Jones to resign,” said Mimi Chapman, professor and chair of the faculty council. According to Inside Higher Aid . “It was a problem at the board of trustees level, which has been widely reported. Delays in voting and behind-the-scenes tactics have created this problem.”

UNC emails show a lengthy debate over the tenure of Nicole Hannah-Jones, who instead took a job at Howard University.

“Faculty and students suffer for a situation they haven’t created, and it’s a shame,” Chapman added.

Chapman did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

Chapman’s comments came days after receiving a letter from UNC’s journalism school Downgrade Its acknowledgment of the lack of diversity in the department following the Hannah-Jones recruitment controversy.

Nicole Hannah-Jones of Project 1619 claims that Americans are taught “the history of a country that does not exist”

“[T]He said the UNC Hussein School was dealing with an existential crisis both internally and externally, “determined by the Council recognizing education in journalism and mass communication.” [Hannah-Jones] Controversy … reveals chronic problems. Many of the discrepancies stem from the inconsistencies in the implementation of the 2016 Diversification and Inclusion Action Plan goals. “

Hannah-Jones, author of the 1619 project, was initially offered a multi-year position to become the school’s next night chair in journalism – a position that had previously been extended. Once it was revealed, public outrage and threats to walk away from Hannah-Jones persuaded the school’s board of trustees to vote in favor of granting her term. The Pulitzer Prize-winning alumnus then chose to go to another school. “

In an interview with CBS This Morning on July 6, Jones explained his decision and said he did not want to take a position at the UNC after his term vote became a “national scandal.”

“Because see what it takes to get the term,” he said. “It was a term that came to fruition from the 1980s. Night chairs are designed for professional journalists when working on the field, to come to the academy. Every other chair before me, who was also White, got this position over time.”

Emails received by Gadget Clock last year show that school officials have expressed concern about Hannah-Jones’ writing as well as arguing that Americans are being taught “the history of a non-existent country.” debunked As wrong by the critics.

Several states, including Florida and Missouri, have included bans in the 1619 project so that they can be applied to the promotion of critical race theory in public schools.

