Uncertainty In The Afghanistan Increases As Least Presence Of US

According to the announcement of US President Joe Biden, the withdrawal will be completed by August 31. In such a situation, the time ahead can be more difficult.

Washington. The forces of America and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) are now trying to eliminate their remaining presence. Significantly, according to the announcement of US President Joe Biden, the withdrawal will be completed by August 31. Meanwhile, the Taliban’s stance is showing signs of becoming more aggressive. At present, everyone’s attention is on the ongoing battle between Afghan soldiers and the Taliban to capture Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province.

Taliban hold on several major highways

Lashkar Gah is a strategically important area. It lies between Kandahar and Herat. It is the main agricultural area of ​​the country. According to diplomatic experts, if Lashkar Gah is captured by the Taliban, then it will be the first provincial capital in 34 provinces of the country to come under its control. So far, the Taliban has tightened its hold on many major highways of the country. A video that surfaced last Saturday indicated that a key road connecting Lashkar Gah and its airport has been captured by the Taliban.

Taliban now occupied 13 districts out of 16

According to the US military, 95 percent of its soldiers have so far returned from Afghanistan. This means that now there is only a symbolic presence of the US military in Afghanistan. The Taliban have taken full advantage of this. The American magazine-Long War Journal has said in a latest estimate that 13 out of 16 districts in Herat province are now under Taliban control. He captured most of the areas in the month of July. According to the Journal, 223 districts of the country are now controlled by the Taliban. Intensified fighting continues with its Afghan forces over the capture of 116 districts.